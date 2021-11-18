WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Date: When Does The Event Take Place?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The 2022 Royal Rumble will be played out in front of the WWE Universe for the first time in over two years.

Fans will get to see the infamous and chaotic pay-per-view (PPV) ringside following a year's hiatus and were not present to see Edge enter first and go on to win the main event.

This was just 12 months after those present at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, USA exploded with delight after making his unexpected return during the 2020 match.

Bianca Belair will also be looking to get herself back in the mix for Championship after losing out to Becky Lynch at SummerSlam and aims to win back-to-back Royal Rumbles for the first time in history.

Taking all of the above into consideration, fans will be eager to know when the event is taking place, especially those situated in the UK.

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Date

The 35th annual WWE PPV will take place on Saturday 29th January 2022 and is likely to get started around 1 am GMT, which means that it will be another late night for British fans.

Evening naps, coffees and energy drinks will be required once more to get them through this, with the show expected to go on until at least 4 am GMT.

Superstars from both RAW and SmackDown will be taking part in the 2022 Royal Rumble as always, meaning that we are expecting a staked fight card from the off with plenty of storylines to get through as the night in St Louis, Missouri, USA, progresses.

The winner of both women's and men's main events will have the opportunity to go on to WrestleMania and take on the champion.

At the time of writing, Roman Reigns holds the Universal championship while Big E is the WWE title holder.

Becky Lynch is the current RAW Women's champion while Charlotte Flair holds the title for the blue brand, SmackDown.

It will be interesting to see which superstars can survive the respective onslaughts of the Rumble and start their journey towards WrestleMania two months following.

