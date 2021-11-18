UFL Game: Developers sign deal with Borussia Mönchengladbach

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Borussia Mönchengladbach has officially confirmed that they have signed a deal to appear in the upcoming UFL game.

The new footballing rival to FIFA and eFootball promises to be a major change to the ‘pay to win’ concept that can plague other titles on the market.

Several teams have already confirmed their allegiance to the new ‘Football Revolution,’ with the Bundesliga side the latest to confirm their involvement in the new project from Strikerz.

The team confirmed that they will be part of the new game on social media, writing: “UFL x Borussia. Soon the free football simulation UFL by Strikerz Inc. will be released and Borussia will be part of it. Stay tuned!”

The developers of the new game also reacted publicly to the news, writing that “It’s an honour to be in this together with Borussia Mönchengladbach! Willkommen, #DieFohlen.”

Borussia Mönchengladbach Joins UFL Game

The free-to-play title does not currently have a release date, however, a number of partnerships have been confirmed over the past couple of months, including with Sporting Lisbon, West Ham United and players like Roberto Firmino.

2022 heading into 2023 will be an interesting time for footballing games and content, as FIFA 23 will reportedly be going free-to-play as well, meaning that the top three games in the footballing genre will be competing on the freemium market.

Whether UFL is able to break into the mainstream and capture the attention of players remains to be seen, but it does stand a good chance with these major partnerships being revealed for an as of yet unproven IP.

It’s likely that the developers will be confirming some more partnerships in the coming months as they prepare to launch the game on major consoles (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S) but sadly it will not be available on PC.

Many are very intrigued about UFL and whether it will be successful. Only time will tell, but the reaction of the gaming community towards the game makes us believe it should generate some success.

