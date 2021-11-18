Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Dani Alves completed his move back to Barcelona last week.

The Brazilian legend, who made 391 appearances for Barca between 2008-2016, signed on a free transfer after leaving Sao Paulo in September.

Alves participated in his first training session since returning to the club on Monday.

Of course, Alves did not come up against arguably the best player of all-time and his good friend Lionel Messi in the session, after he moved to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

And, judging by his previous comments, the 38-year-old might have been relieved that he didn't have to face Messi in training once again.

That's because, back in 2017, Alves told a brilliant story whereby Messi dominated Barca's players in training while having his shoes completely untied.

"I remember during one training session, Messi was doing things with the ball at his feet that defied logic," Alves wrote in the Players' Tribune. "Of course, that is what he did every day.

"Only this time, something was different. Now, I need to remind you, this was an extremely intense training session. We were not messing around.

"Messi was dribbling through the defence and finishing like a killer. And then as he's running past me, I look down at his boots, and I'm thinking to myself, 'Is this a joke?'

"He comes running past again, and I think, 'No, it's impossible.' He comes running past again, and now I'm sure what I'm seeing.

"This guy is playing against the best defenders in the world, just floating around the pitch, and he's acting like it's a Sunday in the park.

"That was the moment when I knew that I was never going to play with someone like him ever again in my life."

It's almost impossible to play football with your shoelaces untied.

But Messi had no issues whatsoever. He still managed to embarrass some of the best players of the 21st century with apparent ease.

