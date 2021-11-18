FIFA 22: Christopher Nkunku POTM SBC: Price, How To Complete And Everything You Need To Know
RB Leipzig midfielder Christopher Nkunku has won the Player of the Month (POTM) award for October in the Bundesliga and FIFA 22 have granted him a special upgraded card in Ultimate Team (FUT).
The French attacking midfielder finished the 10th month of the year with two goals and one assist in all competitions, with his best showing coming during a 3-0 win against VfL Bochum.
Die Roten Bullen went unbeaten in October in the league and, at the time of writing, sit 5th in the standings just outside the Champions League players after 11 games.
Nkunku has played a huge part in his side's successes before Halloween arrived and proved to be a scare for opposing defenders.
As a result, EA have added an all-new Squad Building Challenge (SBC) to celebrate his achievements with Leipzig. Scroll down to find out what you need to do to complete it.
FIFA 22 Christopher Nkunku POTM SBC
Nkunku was confirmed by EA as October's Player of the Month and has been given a hugely attractive card.
His basic stats show what appears to be a well-balanced card which almost makes him the complete midfielder. Four out of the six figures all sit above 80 - with 86 pace, 82 shooting, 89 passing and 91 dribbling.
Price
According to Futbin, this SBC will cost you a total of 223k Coins on PlayStation, 240k Coins on Xbox and 230k Coins on Stadia.
Here are the challenges that have been set on this SBC:
1. Tactical Emulation:
- Exchange a squad featuring players from RB Leipzig.
Requirements:
- RB Leipzig Players: Minimum One
- Team Overall Rating: Minimum 82
- Team Chemistry: Minimum 80
- TOTW Players: Minimum 1
2. Premier League
Exchange a squad featuring players from the Bundesliga.
Requirements:
- Bundesliga Players: Minimum One
- Team Overall Rating: Minimum 85
- Team Chemistry: Minimum 70
3. Top Form
Exchange a squad featuring a TOTW Player
Requirements:
Team of the Week Players: Minimum 1
Team Overall Rating: Minimum 85
Team Chemistry: Minimum 65
4. France
Exchange a squad featuring players from France
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Minimum 1
- Team Overall Rating: Minimum 84
- Team Chemistry: Minimum 75
- France Players: Minimum 1
