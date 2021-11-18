Jake Paul: Claressa Shields offers YouTuber $100,000 to spar ahead of Tommy Fury fight

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Undisputed light middleweight champion, Claressa Shields, has offered Jake Paul $100,00 to spar with her ahead of his fight against Tommy Fury this December.

Shields and Paul have traded verbal insults of late. The former Olympic gold medallist claimed she would ‘beat up’ the You Tuber turned boxer if the pair ever met in the ring, while Paul branded Shields a ‘loser’ after she lost her latest MMA contest against Abigail Montes.

Now, it’s Shields who has delivered the latest blow –– calling out Paul to spar her for $100,000.

But the 26-year-old told Sports Illustrated that Paul had declined the invitation to come and fight her.

“He isn’t even going to take an offer to come and spar me,” she said. “I have put $100,000 on the table.

“And whoever wins in sparring can walk away with the money. And I bet you all I will walk away with the dough. Jake Paul would not risk it.

“Nobody on his team would tell him to risk it because they know he can’t do anything with me.”

Shields is one of the most renowned fighters in women’s boxing and has held world championships in three different weight classes.

The American is yet to be defeated as a professional and is the only boxer in history, male or female to hold all four major world titles in boxing –– WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO –– simultaneously, in two weight classes.

Yet, Paul has regularly suggested that Amanda Serrano, who is signed to his promotional company, is the superior fighter.

“Despite all my accomplishments, I had this MMA split decision loss, and he was like ‘Amanda Serrano is better. She’s this and that.’

“You don’t even have an accomplishment to say my name.”

Paul’s journey into professional boxing has seen him beat the likes of former NBA player, Nate Robinson, as well as MMA fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

The 24-year-old is regularly at the centre of controversy and has called out the likes of Conor McGregor and Canelo Alvarez.

His latest fight against Fury is predicted to be his toughest yet. The fight is scheduled to take place on December 18th at the Amelie Arena in Tampa.

