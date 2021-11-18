Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The last few years have seen an incredible influx of young talent break through right across the world's top leagues.

The likes of Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham have taken the Bundesliga by storm, Ansu Fati and Pedri have excelled even in spite of Barcelona's struggles and Phil Foden is already a standout in Manchester City's side of superstars.

While immediate talks of a Ballon d'Or may still be a little premature, it's surely only a matter of time before these kinds of names seriously enter the conversation, spelling the end of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's stranglehold on the accolade.

Looking a few years into the future, 90 Min has pulled together a list of 25 names who could win the award by the year 2030.

Unsurprisingly, all of those above names make it into the predictions, along with other well-established stars like Kylian Mbappe, Federico Chiesa and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Joining Foden from the Premier League, are Mason Greenwood, Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho.

Real Madrid are well-represented, with Rodrygo, Eduardo Camavinga and Vinicius Junior all making the cut.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, who has begun his development in the Manchester United Academy, even gets a mention, despite being just 11-years-old.

A few of the perhaps less familiar names include the likes of 16-year-old Dortmund starlet, Youssoufa Moukoko, 19-year-old Villarreal winger Yeremi Pino and Barca's latest midfield prodigy, 17-year-old Gavi.

The full 25-man prospective shortlist is:

Karim Adeyemi (Club: Red Bull Salzburg / Age: 19)

Jude Bellingham (Club: Borussia Dortmund / Age: 18)

Eduardo Camavinga (Club: Real Madrid / Age: 19)

Federico Chiesa (Club: Juventus / Age: 24)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Club: PSG / Age: 22)

Ansu Fati (Club: Barcelona / Age: 19)

Joao Felix (Club: Atletico Madrid / Age: 22)

Phil Foden (Club: Manchester City / Age: 21)

Gavi (Club: Barcelona / Age: 17)

Mason Greenwood (Club: Manchester United / Age: 20)

Erling Haaland (Club: Borussia Dortmund / Age: 21)

Kai Havertz (Club: Chelsea / Age: 22)

Alexander Isak (Club: Real Sociedad / Age: 22)

Kylian Mbappe (Club: PSG / Age: 22)

Youssoufa Moukoko (Club: Borussia Dortmund / Age: 16)

Jamal Musiala (Club: Bayern Munich / Age: 18)

Pedri (Club: Barcelona / Age: 18)

Yeremi Pino (Club: Villarreal / Age: 19)

Rodrygo (Club: Real Madrid / Age: 20)

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr (Club: Manchester United Academy / Age: 11)

Gio Reyna (Club: Borussia Dortmund / Age: 19)

Bukayo Saka (Club: Arsenal / Age: 20)

Jadon Sancho (Club: Manchester United / Age: 21)

Vinicius Junior (Club: Real Madrid / Age: 21)

Florian Wirtz (Club: Bayer Leverkusen / Age: 18)

