Norwich latest news: Dean Smith could already have his next Ollie Watkins at Carrow Road

Journalist Stuart Hodge reckons that Ollie Watkins is a prime example of what Adam Idah could become under Dean Smith.

Having been together for one season at Brentford, Smith brought the England striker to Aston Villa in a £30m deal last summer.

And Watkins flourished under Smith, scoring 14 goals, and chipped in with five assists in his debut Premier League season in 2020-2021.

Now, with Smith the new manager at Carrow Road, Hodge is hoping that he can repeat the trick with Idah.

What's the latest news with Idah?

The young striker has continued to get minutes on the international stage and won his 11th Republic of Ireland cap against Luxembourg earlier this month.

However, at club level, Idah is continuing to struggle and has been restricted to eight substitute outings for Norwich this season, with his only start coming in the EFL Cup win over Bournemouth.

In fact, Idah's goal return at Norwich is just six in 46 games and three of those came in the same game in an FA Cup tie against Preston almost two years ago.

Despite his struggles for the Canaries in recent times, Hodge reckons that the hierarchy at Carrow Road haven't given up hope of the 20-year-old coming good just yet and thinks the arrival of Smith could help that.

What did Hodge say about Idah?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Adam Idah has not really pushed on. He exploded onto the scene with that hat-trick at Preston.

"Ollie Watkins is a prime example of what Dean Smith could potentially unlock there and the Norwich hierarchy are still pretty high on him and think that he can be really good."

Is Idah likely to get a chance under Smith?

Being a striker at Norwich is a daunting task for anyone, let alone a 20-year-old looking to make his way in the game.

That's because in Teemu Pukki, the Canaries have a natural goalscorer and one that is almost a guaranteed starter even if he isn't finding the net.

But Smith has already shown with Cameron Archer at Villa that he certainly goes by the saying if you're good enough you're old enough, which should give Idah plenty of hope of getting a chance.

Furthermore, whilst Norwich might play with just one up front, the busy festive period and the start of the FA Cup would be a good time to catch the eye.

