Next Rangers manager: There's one major asset van Bronckhorst has over Gerrard

Journalist Stuart Hodge has hinted that Giovanni van Bronckhorst's experience of managing a major club could hold him in good stead at Rangers if he replaces Steven Gerrard.

The former Dutch international appears to be closing in on being named Gerrard's successor at Ibrox, after the Liverpudlian opted to return to the Premier League to manage Aston Villa last week.

What's the latest news on Rangers' manager search?

With Gerrard departing the club a week ago, Rangers have wasted little time in trying to find his replacement.

A number of names were mentioned as potential candidates for the vacant job, including Frank Lampard, John Terry and Derek McInnes.

However, van Bronckhorst, who represented Rangers as a player between 1998 and 2001, has emerged as the overwhelming favourite to land the manager's position, with it being reported that he is on the brink of being handed the role.

What has Hodge said about van Bronckhorst and Gerrard?

Whilst Gerrard had never previously managed at senior level prior to taking the Rangers job, van Bronckhorst has coached Feyenoord in his homeland, and won five domestic trophies with the club.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Hodge pointed this out as a major difference between the pair. He said: “I think van Bronckhorst comes in having already managed a top club, which is a difference from Gerrard. And, I think he will come in and put his mark on it. Fans will give him time because he’s Giovanni van Bronckhorst.”

Is appointing van Bronckhorst less of a risk than Gerrard was?

It was somewhat of a gamble from Rangers when they put their faith in Gerrard back in 2018. The ex-England international was a phenomenal player, but whether this would translate to management was anyone's guess.

In the end, the calculated risk paid off as Gerrard went on to deliver Rangers their first league title in a decade, knocking Celtic off their perch in the process.

It could be argued that van Bronckhorst is a safer bet, given what he was able to achieve with Feyenoord.

However, he left the Dutch side over two years ago, and has since only had a short spell in charge of Guangzhou City in China.

Therefore, if he does end up in the dugout at Rangers, he still has to prove that he can pick up where Gerrard left off, and continue to take the Scottish giants forward.

