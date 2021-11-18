Call of Duty Mobile Season 11: Leaks Reveals Brand New Map Releasing Soon

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 10 was only recently released, but new leaks have already revealed a new map that will come out during Call of Duty Mobile Season 11.

The Call of Duty franchise is massively successful, and branching out to make a mobile game has made them even more popular in the gaming world.

The mobile version of the game brings out a lot of great content and features, and some classic old content from older Call of Duty games.

As more and more seasons come out, the franchise has had to evolve massively, and the developers are doing a great job.

Leaks reveals brand new map coming to Call of Duty Mobile in season 11

This new map for Call of Duty Mobile Season 11 will be known by those who love the great franchise as it is from a former game.

Bringing new content is always difficult, as it could go one way or another with the gaming community, but this map is one that was enjoyed by many and Call of Duty Mobile News Revealed it on Social Media.

They posted on Twitter that the new map coming to Call of Duty Mobile in Season 11 is named Icebreaker, and it will be the complete map that many know from Call of Duty Black Ops 4.

This new season will be great with an abundance of new content, so be sure to have a look as soon as it goes live.

Many in the gaming community always love to find out the new content coming to a season ahead of release as it gets players even more excited for the new content.

From the image, we can see that these maps look great, and the quality looks even better for a mobile game. No doubt it will get many wanting to jump on as soon as it gets released.

There is a lot of hype around the game at the moment, and we just have to hope that the developers carry on meeting the expectations of the gaming community for the foreseeable.

