Ronaldo, Pogba, Grealish: Salaries for Top 50 Premier League Players Ranked

Ronaldo, Pogba, Grealish: Salaries for Top 50 Premier League Players Ranked

Premier League football hosts an abundance of talent, but who is paid the most? We have ranked the top 50 players with the biggest salary in the top-flight of English football.

With England’s top tier of football seen as one of the most competitive and entertaining on the planet, it is no shock to hear that some of the richest footballers play in this league.

With Premier League sides earning millions or billions of pounds thanks to sponsorship, TV rights and more, they are able to offer the players a lot of money, and you might be shocked to see how much some of these footballers are earning.

Despite how surprising it may be, it looks like wages in the division will only be going up, and some of the players on this list might not be expected.

So, without further discussion, scroll down to reveal the top 50 Premier League players with the highest salary!

Top 50 player salaries in the Premier League

All this data was gathered from Sportrac, and shows how much a player earns a week at their club:

50: Callum Hudson-Odoi
Chelsea: £120,000 per week

Callum Hudson-Odoi

49: Danny Ings
Aston Villa: £120,000 per week

48: Ben White
Arsenal: £120,000 per week

47: Rodrigo Hernández Cascante
Manchester City: £121,154 per week

46: Kasper Schmeichel
Leicester City: £130,000 per week

45: Wilfried Zaha
Crystal Palace: £130,000 per week

Wilfried Zaha

44: Christian Pulisic
Chelsea: £140,000 per week

43: Heung-Min Son
Tottenham Hotspur: £140,000 per week

42: Ilkay Gundogan
Manchester City: £140,000 per week

41: James Milner
Liverpool: £140,000 per week

40: Jamie Vardy
Leicester City: £140,000 per week

Jamie Vardy

39: Nicolas Pepe
Arsenal: £140,000 per week

38: Bernardo Silva
Manchester City: £150,000 per week

37: Fernandinho
Manchester City: £150,000 per week

36: Alisson Becker
Liverpool: £150,000 per week

35: Mateo Kovacic
Chelsea: £150,000 per week

Mateo Kovacic

34: Kai Havertz
Chelsea: £150,000 per week

33: César Azpilicueta
Chelsea: £150,000 per week

32: Kepa Arrizabalaga
Chelsea: £155,000 per week

31: Juan Mata
Manchester United: £160,000 per week

30: Bruno Fernandes
Manchester United: £180,000 per week

Bruno Fernandes

29: Fabinho
Liverpool: £180,000 per week

28: Roberto Firmino
Liverpool: £180,000 per week

27: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Liverpool: £180,000 per week

26: Alexandre Lacazette
Arsenal: £182,063 per week

25: Harry Maguire
Manchester United: £189,904 per week

Harry Maguire

24: Ben Chilwell
Chelsea: £190,000 per week

23: Saul Niguez
Chelsea: £198,269 per week

22: Tanguy Ndombele
Tottenham Hotspur: £200,000 per week

21: Marcus Rashford
Manchester United: £200,000 per week

20: Harry Kane
Tottenham Hotspur: £200,000 per week

Harry Kane

19: Mohamed Salah
Liverpool: £200,000 per week

18: Thiago Alcántara do Nascimento
Liverpool: £200,000 per week

17: Thomas Partey
Arsenal: £200,000 per week

16: Virgil Van Dijk
Liverpool: £220,000 per week

15: Anthony Martial
Manchester United: £250,000 per week

Anthony Martial

14: Edinson Cavani
Manchester United: £250,000 per week

13: John Stones
Manchester City: £250,000 per week

12: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Arsenal:  £250,000 per week

11: Timo Werner
Chelsea: £272,000 per week

10: Paul Pogba
Manchester United: £290,000 per week

Paul Pogba

9: N'Golo Kante
Chelsea: £290,000 per week

8: Raheem Sterling
Manchester City: £300,000 per week

7: Jack Grealish
Manchester City: £300,000 per week

6: Romelu Lukaku
Chelsea: £325,000 per week

5: Raphael Varane
Manchester United: £340,000 per week

Raphael Varane

4: Jadon Sancho
Manchester United: £350,000 per week

3: David De Gea
Manchester United: £375,000 per week

2: Kevin De Bruyne
Manchester City: £400,000 per week

1: Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United: £510,000 per week

Cristiano Ronaldo

So, were you surprised to see Ronaldo at the top? Did any other players that feature shock you?

You can keep up to date with all of the latest football news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News