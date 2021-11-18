Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Premier League football hosts an abundance of talent, but who is paid the most? We have ranked the top 50 players with the biggest salary in the top-flight of English football.

With England’s top tier of football seen as one of the most competitive and entertaining on the planet, it is no shock to hear that some of the richest footballers play in this league.

With Premier League sides earning millions or billions of pounds thanks to sponsorship, TV rights and more, they are able to offer the players a lot of money, and you might be shocked to see how much some of these footballers are earning.

Despite how surprising it may be, it looks like wages in the division will only be going up, and some of the players on this list might not be expected.

So, without further discussion, scroll down to reveal the top 50 Premier League players with the highest salary!

Top 50 player salaries in the Premier League

All this data was gathered from Sportrac, and shows how much a player earns a week at their club:

50: Callum Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea: £120,000 per week

49: Danny Ings

Aston Villa: £120,000 per week

48: Ben White

Arsenal: £120,000 per week

47: Rodrigo Hernández Cascante

Manchester City: £121,154 per week

46: Kasper Schmeichel

Leicester City: £130,000 per week

45: Wilfried Zaha

Crystal Palace: £130,000 per week

44: Christian Pulisic

Chelsea: £140,000 per week

43: Heung-Min Son

Tottenham Hotspur: £140,000 per week

42: Ilkay Gundogan

Manchester City: £140,000 per week

41: James Milner

Liverpool: £140,000 per week

40: Jamie Vardy

Leicester City: £140,000 per week

39: Nicolas Pepe

Arsenal: £140,000 per week

38: Bernardo Silva

Manchester City: £150,000 per week

37: Fernandinho

Manchester City: £150,000 per week

36: Alisson Becker

Liverpool: £150,000 per week

35: Mateo Kovacic

Chelsea: £150,000 per week

34: Kai Havertz

Chelsea: £150,000 per week

33: César Azpilicueta

Chelsea: £150,000 per week

32: Kepa Arrizabalaga

Chelsea: £155,000 per week

31: Juan Mata

Manchester United: £160,000 per week

30: Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United: £180,000 per week

29: Fabinho

Liverpool: £180,000 per week

28: Roberto Firmino

Liverpool: £180,000 per week

27: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool: £180,000 per week

26: Alexandre Lacazette

Arsenal: £182,063 per week

25: Harry Maguire

Manchester United: £189,904 per week

24: Ben Chilwell

Chelsea: £190,000 per week

23: Saul Niguez

Chelsea: £198,269 per week

22: Tanguy Ndombele

Tottenham Hotspur: £200,000 per week

21: Marcus Rashford

Manchester United: £200,000 per week

20: Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur: £200,000 per week

19: Mohamed Salah

Liverpool: £200,000 per week

18: Thiago Alcántara do Nascimento

Liverpool: £200,000 per week

17: Thomas Partey

Arsenal: £200,000 per week

16: Virgil Van Dijk

Liverpool: £220,000 per week

15: Anthony Martial

Manchester United: £250,000 per week

14: Edinson Cavani

Manchester United: £250,000 per week

13: John Stones

Manchester City: £250,000 per week

12: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal: £250,000 per week

11: Timo Werner

Chelsea: £272,000 per week

10: Paul Pogba

Manchester United: £290,000 per week

9: N'Golo Kante

Chelsea: £290,000 per week

8: Raheem Sterling

Manchester City: £300,000 per week

7: Jack Grealish

Manchester City: £300,000 per week

6: Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea: £325,000 per week

5: Raphael Varane

Manchester United: £340,000 per week

4: Jadon Sancho

Manchester United: £350,000 per week

3: David De Gea

Manchester United: £375,000 per week

2: Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City: £400,000 per week

1: Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United: £510,000 per week

So, were you surprised to see Ronaldo at the top? Did any other players that feature shock you?

You can keep up to date with all of the latest football news right here at GiveMeSport.

