Ronaldo, Pogba, Grealish: Salaries for Top 50 Premier League Players Ranked
Premier League football hosts an abundance of talent, but who is paid the most? We have ranked the top 50 players with the biggest salary in the top-flight of English football.
With England’s top tier of football seen as one of the most competitive and entertaining on the planet, it is no shock to hear that some of the richest footballers play in this league.
With Premier League sides earning millions or billions of pounds thanks to sponsorship, TV rights and more, they are able to offer the players a lot of money, and you might be shocked to see how much some of these footballers are earning.
Despite how surprising it may be, it looks like wages in the division will only be going up, and some of the players on this list might not be expected.
So, without further discussion, scroll down to reveal the top 50 Premier League players with the highest salary!
Top 50 player salaries in the Premier League
All this data was gathered from Sportrac, and shows how much a player earns a week at their club:
50: Callum Hudson-Odoi
Chelsea: £120,000 per week
49: Danny Ings
Aston Villa: £120,000 per week
48: Ben White
Arsenal: £120,000 per week
47: Rodrigo Hernández Cascante
Manchester City: £121,154 per week
46: Kasper Schmeichel
Leicester City: £130,000 per week
45: Wilfried Zaha
Crystal Palace: £130,000 per week
44: Christian Pulisic
Chelsea: £140,000 per week
43: Heung-Min Son
Tottenham Hotspur: £140,000 per week
42: Ilkay Gundogan
Manchester City: £140,000 per week
41: James Milner
Liverpool: £140,000 per week
40: Jamie Vardy
Leicester City: £140,000 per week
39: Nicolas Pepe
Arsenal: £140,000 per week
38: Bernardo Silva
Manchester City: £150,000 per week
37: Fernandinho
Manchester City: £150,000 per week
36: Alisson Becker
Liverpool: £150,000 per week
35: Mateo Kovacic
Chelsea: £150,000 per week
34: Kai Havertz
Chelsea: £150,000 per week
33: César Azpilicueta
Chelsea: £150,000 per week
32: Kepa Arrizabalaga
Chelsea: £155,000 per week
31: Juan Mata
Manchester United: £160,000 per week
30: Bruno Fernandes
Manchester United: £180,000 per week
29: Fabinho
Liverpool: £180,000 per week
28: Roberto Firmino
Liverpool: £180,000 per week
27: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Liverpool: £180,000 per week
26: Alexandre Lacazette
Arsenal: £182,063 per week
25: Harry Maguire
Manchester United: £189,904 per week
24: Ben Chilwell
Chelsea: £190,000 per week
23: Saul Niguez
Chelsea: £198,269 per week
22: Tanguy Ndombele
Tottenham Hotspur: £200,000 per week
21: Marcus Rashford
Manchester United: £200,000 per week
20: Harry Kane
Tottenham Hotspur: £200,000 per week
19: Mohamed Salah
Liverpool: £200,000 per week
18: Thiago Alcántara do Nascimento
Liverpool: £200,000 per week
17: Thomas Partey
Arsenal: £200,000 per week
16: Virgil Van Dijk
Liverpool: £220,000 per week
15: Anthony Martial
Manchester United: £250,000 per week
14: Edinson Cavani
Manchester United: £250,000 per week
13: John Stones
Manchester City: £250,000 per week
12: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Arsenal: £250,000 per week
11: Timo Werner
Chelsea: £272,000 per week
10: Paul Pogba
Manchester United: £290,000 per week
9: N'Golo Kante
Chelsea: £290,000 per week
8: Raheem Sterling
Manchester City: £300,000 per week
7: Jack Grealish
Manchester City: £300,000 per week
6: Romelu Lukaku
Chelsea: £325,000 per week
5: Raphael Varane
Manchester United: £340,000 per week
4: Jadon Sancho
Manchester United: £350,000 per week
3: David De Gea
Manchester United: £375,000 per week
2: Kevin De Bruyne
Manchester City: £400,000 per week
1: Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United: £510,000 per week
So, were you surprised to see Ronaldo at the top? Did any other players that feature shock you?
