Fortnite Update 18.50: Release Date: UK Time, Patch Notes And Everything You Need To Know

Fortnite Update 18.50 is next on the developers' agenda as the festive season rapidly approaches.

With Season 8 slowly but surely drawing to a close, there are not many patches left to be added before Epic Games roll out the red carpet for Season 9 and the Christmas fun inevitably gets underway.

With this in mind, Epic's efforts are believed to be fully on the new content that will be making its way into the game next month, meaning that the last few updates are only expected to be minor.

Of course, this is just speculation at this time, unless a seismic technical problem arises from the time of writing until the estimated launch date.

Nevertheless, scroll down to find out everything we know so far regarding Fortnite update 18.50.

Fortnite Update 18.50 Release Date

Initially update 18.50 was expected to be launched on Tuesday 23rd November 2021.

However, following the minor delay of 18.40, it could be that there is a snowball effect that may take place on patches following on from this. In which case, players could be forced to wait for 18.50 but not for long.

Nevertheless, we will update this section of the article as soon as we have more information on the matter.

Fortnite Update 18.50 UK Time

Update 18.50 is expected to be launched at the usual time of 10 am GMT, as it has throughout the entirety of Season 8 so far.

Cooldown always starts one hour before the patch goes live, meaning that matchmaking will be disabled from 9 am GMT while 18.50 is integrated.

Fortnite Update 18.50 Patch Notes

As mentioned above, the patch notes have yet to be published by Epic Games at this time. With this in mind, the full comprehensive list released by the developers, as well as the sections listed below, will be filled out in their entirety once the update goes live.

Stick with us and stay tuned for any updates or early leaks on what might be included in 18.50!

Bug Fixes

TBC

Click on the links below to see all of the patches that have been released so far during Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8:

