Football Manager 2022 Leeds United: Tactics, Budget, Key Players, Who to Sign and More

Football Manager 2022 is out worldwide and we’ve put together a guide for one of the most intriguing teams you can manage in the Premier League - Leeds United.

The Whites are helmed by Marcelo Bielsa in real life and pulled up trees last season, as they took to Premier League football like a duck to water.

This season, though, they have somewhat struggled - can you produce something more positive for the fans?

They do have a number of really interesting players, with the likes of Patrick Bamford, Raphinha, and Illan Meslier all excellent prospects who can improve under the right management.

We’ve put together a guide for everything you need to know about a Leeds save on FM22!

Board expectations

Leeds have some big ambitions but in the first season, you’ll be tasked with finishing in the top half of the Premier League.

They’re also looking for progression to the fifth round of the FA Cup and the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Leeds also wants you to develop the best youth system in the country.

By the end of the 2023/24 season, Leeds want to qualify for the Europa League.

Budget

There’s a decent amount here.

Transfer budget: £10m

Wage budget remaining: £50k p/w

If you spend it wisely, you can definitely bring in a couple of players in the first summer transfer window.

Facilities

Superb training facilities

Excellent youth facilities

Good academy coaching

Average youth recruitment

Some money could be spent here, for sure.

Stadium

Elland Road holds 37,890 fans and can feel as though it is shaking when Leeds play well in a big game!

Personnel

Key player: Raphinha

Captain: Liam Cooper

Vice-captain: Luke Ayling

Assistant manager: Diego Reyes

Director of football: Victor Orta

Suggested best XI

When you boot up the save for the first time, you’ll have an XI suggested to you, composed of the club’s best players.

It’s a 4-3-3 formation with a defensive midfielder and the lineup looks like this: Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Junior Firpo; Phillips, Klich, Shackleton; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison.

There’s some improvement to be had here and, surprisingly, Patrick Bamford misses out.

Tactics

When you head into the tactics screen for the first time, you’ll have some presets suggested to you for Leeds’ style of play.

Of course, you can tinker to your hearts’ content and do whatever you want but the presets are as follows: ‘gegenpress’, ‘vertical tiki-taka’, ‘fluid counter-attack’.

Given Bielsa’s high-intensity style, this is understandable.

Key positions to strengthen

A striker could be needed, with Rodrigo and Patrick Bamford so far clear of every other No.9 at the club.

Bringing in a new forward would add some real depth into the squad.

And talking of depth, Leeds could also do with having a new back-up goalkeeper to provide support to Illan Meslier and a new left-back to help Junior Firpo.

Youngsters ready for the 1st team

Lewis Bate is just 16 but he already has 2* current ability and 4.5* potential ability.

Stuart McKinstry is an 18-year-old winger with 2* current ability and 4* potential ability. Both players could be given minutes in your first season at the club.

Jack Jenkins is another youngster with real talent; he’s a midfielder with 2* current ability and 3.5* potential ability.

Full 1st season squad

Goalkeepers: Illan Meslier, Kristoffer Klaesson.

Defenders: Luke Ayling, Jamie Shackleton, Liam Cooper, Charlie Cresswell, Pascal Struijk, Diego Llorente, Robin Koch, Junior Firpo.

Midfielders: Adam Forshaw, Kalvin Phillips, Stuart Dallas, Mateusz Klich.

Forwards: Raphinha, Daniel James, Crysencio Summerville, Rodrigo, Jack Harrison, Tyler Roberts, Joe Gelhardt, Patrick Bamford.

