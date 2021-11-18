Southampton latest news: £5m prodigy 'always gets biggest cheer' from Saints fans

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Sun journalist Tom Barclay is amazed by how quickly Tino Livramento has become a fans' favourite at Southampton.

Livramento sealed a move to St Mary's as boss Ralph Hasenhuttl looked to bolster his squad during the summer transfer window.

What's the latest news involving Livramento?

Southampton parted with £5million to beat Premier League rivals Brighton & Hove Albion in the race to sign the right-back from Chelsea.

Livramento, who failed to make a single Chelsea appearance before his Stamford Bridge departure, admitted he needed to leave west London in order to kickstart his career and become a Premier League regular.

Hasenhuttl has revealed that the promise of being given the opportunity to "immediately play" swung Livramento's decision in favour of heading to St Mary's.

The Austrian has been true to his word as the 19-year-old has started every Premier League fixture this season and missed just four minutes in the competition.

Livramento, who has shown his attacking intent by notching his first senior goal against Burnley last month and claimed an assist against former employers Chelsea, has made a total of 12 appearances for Saints.

The teen's incredible form also resulted in him being nominated for the Premier League player of the month award for October, only for Liverpool's Mohamed Salah to get his hands on the gong.

What has Tom Barclay said about Livramento?

Barclay believes Livramento has already worked his way into the hearts of Saints fans despite only joining a matter of months ago.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "It's amazing when you go to the games now.

"I was at the Aston Villa game before the international break and, in the warm-up, fans were chanting 'Tino, Tino'.

"He always seems to get the biggest cheer when they go through the team news ahead of the game.

"Obviously, during the match, they love chanting his name. I can't think of many young players for any club who have that kind of reception from the fans."

Should Southampton be fearing interest in Livramento?

The one drawback in the transfer which took Livramento to the south coast is that it has emerged that Chelsea inserted a £40million buyback clause into the deal.

Although that is a potential worry, it means Southampton stand to make a huge profit on the £5million they spent on the teenager if the west Londoners decide to take up that option.

Livramento has been gaining plenty of praise since bursting onto the scene, with Sky Sports pundits Ledley King and Graeme Souness - via HampshireLive - claiming he has a bright future ahead of him.

