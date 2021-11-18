Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Conor McGregor has revealed that he was warned his leg 'may snap' in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier after he suffered an injury during training.

However, Notorious still accepted the fight anyway, although he may rather wish he hadn't.

The Irishman has won just one of his last four fights and suffered a horrific leg injury in his defeat against Poirier at UFC 264.

After some early success, McGregor found himself flat on his back at the end of the first round, as Poirier poured on the offensive from top position.

But he somehow managed to get back to his feet, before the unthinkable happened.

McGregor's leg gave way as he and Poirier traded punches, but the MMA superstar wasn't surprised in the slightest.

And the former two-division champion has admitted he had actually received prior warning about the possibility that might happen which made it slightly easier to accept.

He tweeted: “In my last camp [I had] a severely damaged left leg.

“Many of my sessions consisted of starting in open guard bottom. And staying there. Full rounds remaining on bottom.

"I was beating people up until they backed away from me. It then translated to the fight. True story.”

He added: "Same leg, same spot. I attribute it to why I wasn’t in as much shock as Chris [Weidman]/Anderson [Silva] were. I knew something may happen in advance.

“Chris was upset with my quote. Felt I was aiming at him. I was not.

"If any [consolation] to my reaction, it was because [I had] a heads up it may snap.”

Speaking after the fight, UFC president Dana White also claimed McGregor suffers from 'chronic arthritis' in his ankles which severely disrupted his preparations for the rubber match.

But the Irish star refused to be too downbeat about the manner of the defeat as he admired his own handiwork from the bottom.

And according to McGregor, the American will not be 'looking forward to what is coming' as he insisted they still have some unfinished business to sort out.

“Really nasty elbows and upkicks for sure,” he continued about the damage done to Poirier that night.

“That or maybe a really annoying blue bottle was around him after the fight.

“Make no mistake they are not looking forward to what is coming. I will be back and it will be settled. Once and for all.”

