Ebony Rainford-Brent: Former England cricketer reveals ‘horrendous’ racist hate letter

Former England cricketer Ebony Rainford-Brent has revealed she was subject to a vile, racist hate letter telling her to “leave our country.”

The 37-year-old was the first black woman to play for England and was a member of the side that won the Women’s Cricket World Cup and the World T20 in 2009.

Now, the former batter is a commentator for the likes of SkySports and is the Director of Women’s Cricket at Surrey.

Her role includes working with Acadamy Director, Gareth Townsend, and the performance department advising on all women’s cricket played at the club.

Rainford-Brent posted a picture of the abusive letter she received on social media along with her reaction.

“Born in South London but apparently I was found naked in Africa as a primitive,” she wrote.

“Had some letters in my time but this one is up there.”

Rainford-Brent’s former teammate, Isa Guha, described the letter as “just horrendous”, while England’s Barmy Army replied: “This is awful Ebony. We’re all behind you.”

The letter contained some foul language and comes after ex-Yorkshire cricketer, Azeem Rafiq gave testimony to a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee, documenting the racism he was subject to throughout his career.

Rafiq said that English cricket is “institutionally racist” and gave examples of the treatment he had received while playing.

Rainford-Brent played 29 times for England, before retiring from international cricket in 2012.

The 37-year-old was appointed one of the first-ever Chance to Shine coaching ambassadors –– delivering cricket and motivational talks to state schools and clubs throughout the UK.

In January 2020 she launched Surrey’s African-Caribbean Engagement programme, aimed at encouraging black teenagers into cricket.

And earlier this year, she was named in the Queen’s birthday honours list –– receiving an MBE for her services to cricket, charity and broadcasting.

