Football Manager 2022 Chelsea: Ranking the Best Players by Current Ability

Football Manager 2022 has been released worldwide so we have had a look at the very best players at the current Champions League holders - Chelsea.

The Blues are managed by Thomas Tuchel in real life and have developed into real title contenders under his tutelage.

They are currently challenging at the top of the Premier League table and, as mentioned, they are also the current Champions League holders.

It’s little surprise, really, when you consider that they have players such as N’Golo Kante, Kai Havertz and Euro 2020 winner Jorginho.

In the summer, they only added quality, with the headline-grabbing acquisition of Romelu Lukaku.

But who is the very best player at Stamford Bridge on Football Manager?

We’ve taken a look and have ranked the squad by Current Ability, a number out of 200. \

Take a look at the ranking below!

Ranking Chelsea’s best players on Football Manager 2022

Romelu Lukaku –174/100

One of the best strikers in the world, if you’re going to win trophies, you’ll need Lukaku on form.

N’Golo Kante - 165/200

Kante is the man to build your midfield around. He covers every single blade of grass and he may well be the single best defensive midfielder in the world.

Edouard Mendy - 161/200

Mendy has emerged as a ridiculously talented goalkeeper since his arrival at Chelsea and he’ll be central to your hopes.

Mason Mount - 160/200

An England international with room to get better, Mount will run through brick walls for Chelsea.

Antonio Rudiger - 159/200

The best defender at the club, make sure Rudiger is the key component in your backline.

Kai Havertz - 159/200

Havertz is just 22 and he’s already the sixth-best player at the club – he can only improve too. A generational talent.

Jorginho - 156/200

Undoubtedly your penalty taker, Jorginho is coming off the back of a season in which he won both the Champions League and Euro 2020.

Thiago Silva - 156/200

A veteran, you’ll have to manage the defender’s minutes carefully but he’s still an immense talent.

Christian Pulisic - 155/200

A winger with lightning pace, Pulisic can be a real weapon from the flank if you give him the right role.

Andreas Christensen - 155/200

Capable of stepping into defence and midfield, you may want to rotate Christensen and Silva throughout the season.

Timo Werner - 154/200

Can you unlock Werner’s potential and get him scoring regularly? If you can, him and Lukaku could be an immense forward line.

Ben Chilwell - 154/200

An excellent left-back, Chilwell is one of those players who will feature whenever he’s fit.

Mateo Kovacic - 154/200

Chelsea have such immense depth, there’s an argument for Kovacic not actually finding his way into the starting XI, but he’s an exceptional operator in central midfield.

Hakim Ziyech - 151/200

A really elegant performer, Ziyech has boots made of silk, and can both beat defenders, score goals, and provide assists.

Reece James - 151/200

James is developing into one of the best right-backs in England and is likely to be one of your key men in the first season.

César Azpilicueta - 150/200

A veteran performer, Azpilicueta is a huge voice in the dressing room so be sure to keep him happy!

Callum Hudson-Odoi - 147/200

Hudson-Odoi has immense potential but he’s yet to truly deliver on it; can you unlock it?

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 144/200

Still the world’s most expensive goalkeeper but Kepa is only likely to be a back-up to Mendy for you; maybe cash in during the first transfer window!

Marcos Alonso - 144/200

An excellent wing-back with superb free-kick taking abilities, Alonso is an excellent rotation option for Chilwell.

Tiemoue Bakayoko - 142/200

It may be a surprise to see Bakayoko on this list, given that he isn’t even at the club; he was loaned to AC Milan in the summer.

There is an unbelievable amount of talent in this squad!

Lukaku is a superb striker, Kante a world-class midfielder, and Mendy is clearly regarded as an elite goalkeeper.

The spine of the team is essentially there for you, while there’s plenty of depth too.

If you do take over at Chelsea, you should be winning things pretty quickly!

