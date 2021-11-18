Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jurgen Klopp has instilled a tangible team spirit at Liverpool since his arrival in October 2015.

While the Reds' squad might not always have been jam-packed with mega-money signings, Klopp has always had an uncanny knack of picking just the right talents and personalities for his team.

In fact, the Liverpool boss has been so adept at moulding the playing staff into his heavy-metal football that his Champions League and Premier League triumphs felt like something of an inevitability.

Liverpool's 2021/22 quiz

And although the German will face tough competition to challenge for those trophies again this season, there's already more than enough evidence to suggest that they'll be there or thereabouts.

As such, here at GIVEMESPORT, we wanted to take a closer look at Klopp's first-team personnel for the 2021/22 season to see how much fans know about the stars that they cheer on every week.

How Brendan Rodgers Could Transform Man Utd (Football Terrace)

To do so, we've drawn up a deviously tricky quiz to separate the hardcore Liverpool fans from the casual supporters with one question on each member of Klopp's squad at the time of writing.

Just so the questions don't go on for eternity, we're drawing the line at Liverpool's 25-man Premier League squad as well as any under-21 players to have featured for the Reds in the league this season.

How to mark the quiz

Oh, and just to make things even juicier, we've created a mark scheme for you to test yourself against once you're finished quizzing and you can check it out down below:

0-5 marks: Start putting out cones for the reserves

5-10 marks: Banished from training with the first-team

10-15 marks: Hope you're comfortable on the bench

15-19 marks: Nice work, you're a regular starter

20-24 marks: One of Liverpool's star players

25-27 marks: Did Jurgen Klopp give you the answers?

Premier League 2021/22: Fixtures, Results, Odds, Ball, Tickets And Everything You Need To Know

One question on every Liverpool player

So, from Virgil van Dijk to Harvey Elliott and Thiago Alcantara to Curtis Jones, prove that you know Liverpool inside-out by testing yourself with one question on every male Reds player right here:

1 of 27 Thiago was born in which country? Spain Brazil Italy Portugal

News Now - Sport News