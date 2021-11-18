Football Manager 2022 Liverpool: Ranking the Best Players by Current Ability

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Football Manager 2022 has been released worldwide, so we thought it best to take a look at the very best players at one of the biggest clubs in England - Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been in remarkable form since his appointment as manager and have won all there is to win.

The German tactician has guided the club to a Premier League title win, as well as glory in the Champions League.

They have a number of unbelievable players at the club, with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker all genuinely world-class.

But who is the very best player at Anfield?

GiveMeSport has taken a look and ranked them by Current Ability, a number out of 200. Take a look below!

Read more: Football Manager 2022 review

Ranking Liverpool’s best players on Football Manager 2022

Mohamed Salah –184/200

One of the greatest players in world football, Salah unsurprisingly heads the pack when it comes to Liverpool players.

Virgil Van Dijk - 180/200

Arguably the best central defender in the world, Van Dijk will be absolutely central to any Liverpool save on Football Manager 2022.

Sadio Mane - 177/200

Only a few points worse than Salah, Mane will be vital to any success you may have.

Alisson - 174/200

One of the best goalkeepers in the world, Alisson is an absolutely superb stopper in Football Manager.

Thiago - 164/200

Signed from Bayern Munich, Thiago is the kind of player you can build an entire midfield around.

Fabinho - 164/200

A destroyer at the base of midfield, Fabinho is a genuinely wonderful number six.

Roberto Firmino - 162/200

Not quite as good as Mane and Salah, but Firmino makes those two mega stars tick, and makes the attack work.

Andrew Robertson - 159/200

A left-back who can do pretty much everything, Robertson is perhaps the best left-back in the Premier League.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 159/200

It’s no surprise that Alexander-Arnold has the same rating as Robertson, but the England international probably does offer slightly more going forward, with his free-kick taking ability and his crossing from deep.

Jordan Henderson - 159/200

Liverpool’s captain fantastic, you can’t argue with him being here when he’s lifted the biggest trophies in the club game.

Joel Matip - 156/200

A way behind Van Dijk in terms of ability, but Matip has proven himself a reliable performer in the centre of defence.

Diogo Jota - 155/200

The rotation option behind Mane, Salah, and Firmino, Jota will surely get you a few goals in various cup competitions.

Joe Gomez - 153/200

Gomez is the kind of defender you ought to give minutes to, as he can grow into a genuinely fearsome centre-back under your management.

Naby Keita - 152/200

An excellent midfielder with real athleticism on his side, Keita may not be the best in his position at the club, but he’ll be a reliable performer for you.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 151/200

Keep Oxlade-Chamberlain injury-free and you’ve got an excellent midfielder on your hands.

James Milner - 150/200

A truly decorated veteran of the game, Milner is sure to be a vocal presence in your dressing room, so keep him on side.

Divock Origi - 146/200

Will he ever really start games? Probably not. But Origi is a dynamite option from the bench, as Barcelona well know!

Takumi Minamino - 142/200

A way behind the best attackers at the club, Minamino is nevertheless an intriguing option from the bench, and for the cup competitions.

Kostas Tsimikas - 137/200

Robertson’s back-up. There’s not a lot more to be said here.

Curtis Jones - 137/200

Jones isn’t the finished article but you ought to give him some minutes so he can improve under your management.

It’s little surprise that Liverpool have been hoovering up trophies left, right, and centre with a squad like this.

The Reds have seven players over 160 CA, and that means they should be winning far more games than they lose.

If you do take the reins at Liverpool, the pressure is on to win.

Keep it tuned to GiveMeSport for all the latest gaming news!

News Now - Sport News