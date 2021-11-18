Aston Villa latest news: 'A dream for him' - 42-cap star set to thrive under Gerrard

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Luke Hatfield thinks John McGinn will relish the opportunity to play under Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa.

Gerrard is set to take charge of his first Premier League game this weekend when Villa host Brighton, and Hatfield has suggested that the former Liverpool midfielder could get the best out of McGinn.

How has McGinn fared so far this season?

It has been a difficult campaign for the Villans to date, as the side have won just three of their first 11 league matches, and have lost five games on the trot since the start of October.

McGinn has been one of their shining lights, though. He produced a composed finish on the opening day of the season against Watford, and delivered a special performance in the derby clash with Wolves last month, registering a goal and an assist.

The 27-year-old was even handed the captain's armband against West Ham when Tyrone Mings was dropped from the starting line-up, signifying how the 42-cap international has become a key figure at Villa in recent years.

According to WhoScored, McGinn has been the team's second best player this season behind Douglas Luiz, as he has earned an average match rating of 6.94.

What has Hatfield said about McGinn playing under Gerrard?

Hatfield has acknowledged that McGinn is already in fine form at Villa, but he has hinted that the midfielder could get even better by working with Gerrard on the training ground at Bodymoor Heath,

Speaking about McGinn, Hatfield told GIVEMESPORT: “He’s been fantastic anyway, but to be under someone who knows that position inside-out, it’ll be a dream for him.”

Can McGinn take his game to the next level with Gerrard in the dugout?

While McGinn has not achieved anywhere near as much as Gerrard did in his playing days in terms of silverware, there are some similarities between the pair.

Both can be regarded as box-to-box midfielders, who like to influence games from an attacking and defensive perspective.

The one thing that McGinn is perhaps lacking that Gerrard could deliver, is goals. The Scot has scored three goals in each of his two full seasons in the Premier League so far, which is an underwhelming return for someone of his ability.

However, by taking on board advice from Gerrard, he could learn how to time his runs better so that he is arriving in the box at the right moment, and this could lead to him getting on the scoresheet far more regularly over the coming months.

