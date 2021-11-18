PUBG New State: Latest Patch Notes Revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The first set of PUBG New State patch notes have been revealed for the gaming community to see what new content is coming and what bugs are getting fixed.

The mobile battle royale game has been a huge success in its recent period since release and like a lot of games in their first few months of going live, there are quite a few bugs which need sorting soon or they will ruin the game.

The developers of PUBG New State, who also made the hit game PUBG Battlegrounds, have clearly worked out the issues in the game quickly and this update will be crucial.

As we continue to enjoy the game, we hope that PUBG New State continues to stay fresh and fun, despite being another battle royale game in the gaming world.

Patch Notes Revealed For PUBG New State

There is a lot of detail in these first patch notes, so if you're a big fan of PUBG New State, be sure to give them a read so you know exactly what's going on in the game.

We have gathered all these Patch Notes from the official PUBG New State website:

PATCH HIGHLIGHTS

iOS Update

Fixed an issue where frames get dropped due to an anti-cheat solution

Improved overall graphic quality

Fixed an issue with the app crashing abnormally after running the app

Android OS Update

Fixed an issue where an abnormal crash issue happens occasionally

Fixed an issue where tapping the [GO TO LOBBY] button after the game makes the app freeze on certain Android devices

BALANCE

Based on the feedback from Survivors, we fixed a variety of gameplay issues

Fixed an issue where the airdrop sounds louder than others

Improved sound direction and distance so that the sound of footsteps can be recognized more easily.

BUG FIXES & QOL UPDATES

QOL Updates

FOV Option

Added a Field of View (FOV) option

FPP Mode

Updated the bare-hands motion quality for FPP mode users

Fixed an issue where the animation was out on sync when using an item from FPP mode

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where turning the in-game voice chat on or off made the app slow on iOS devices

Fixed an issue where using a scout drone in FPP mode changed the user perspective to TPP

Fixed an issue where the package window responded late after tapping the purchase button

Fixed an issue regarding the “Follow” option

Fixed an issue where the server would disconnect when moving from TDM to lobby

Fixed an issue with the helmet being equipped when following these steps: Change the helmet level > Preview the character > Open the inventory

Fixed an issue where the open motion was skipped when opening random boxes more than twice in a slow network environment

Fixed an issue where the character’s head disappeared when entering the store immediately after logging in

Fixed an issue where the client crashed abnormally when closing the banner pop up in an iOS device

Fixed an issue where a notice with a long title was difficult to read

Fixed an issue where two users’ UI overlapped in the result screen

Fixed an issue where the “New” mark in the emote inventory tab did not disappear

Fixed an issue where the arrow looked abnormal when running the preferred language match for the first time

