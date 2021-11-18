Celtic news: Desmond tipped to hand over behind-the-scenes 'responsibilities' at Parkhead

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Stuart Hodge believes Celtic's principle shareholder Dermot Desmond is looking to hand more responsibility to his son, Ross, behind-the-scenes at the club.

Desmond previously held a stake in Manchester United as well, but he seems to be taking more of a backseat when it comes to making decisions at Celtic nowadays.

What's going on behind-the-scenes at Celtic?

Earlier this week, Celtic held their AGM, which Desmond failed to attend. This was hardly a major surprise given that he has not been present at a single AGM for the last 15 years.

Still, his no-show was a disappointment for the club's fans, given the side's struggles on the pitch over the last 12 months, with Celtic failing to win the Scottish title for the first time in a decade.

Ross, Desmond's son, showed up at the AGM on his father's behalf, and it appears that he will be playing a more prevalent role behind-the-scenes moving forwards.

What has Hodge said about this situation at Celtic?

Hodge believes that Desmond wants to delegate his duties to his son, and hinted that this extended to giving him money to spend on transfers.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Hodge said: “I think, overall, from what I hear, Dermot Desmond’s looking to hand more and more responsibilities over to his son. And even thought the wealth comes from him, I think the dissemination of that wealth, in a Celtic context, will come more from his son.”

Could Desmond handing more responsibility to his son work in Celtic's favour?

This situation at Celtic can perhaps be compared to a similar one south of the border at Arsenal.

At the Emirates, Stan Kroenke is in charge of the purse strings, but his son, Josh, has started to become a more recognisable figure at the club in recent years.

This has arguably worked out well for the Gunners, who had a very impressive summer transfer window earlier this year when they brought in the likes of Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu, who have all hit the ground running in north London.

It appears that Josh has plenty of enthusiasm for his role at Arsenal, which may not have always been the case with his father.

If Ross can bring similar energy to Parkhead, and show that he is interested in taking Celtic back to the summit of Scottish football, that is likely to be appreciated by the fans, and could help the club overcome the slump that they have been going through for much of the past year.

