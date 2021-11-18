Leicester City latest news: Foxes tipped to 'fight relentlessly' as exit claim emerges

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leicester City would fight relentlessly to keep hold of Manchester United managerial target Brendan Rodgers, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The King Power Stadium boss has been tipped as a potential replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford.

What's the latest news involving Brendan Rodgers?

It's no secret that Solskjaer is under pressure at United right now.

The Red Devils have lost four of their last six Premier League games and were played off the park at home against fierce rivals Liverpool and Manchester City, who scored a combined seven at Old Trafford without response.

Likewise, Manchester United's fringe players are reportedly unhappy with how they've been utilised by Solskjaer this season, while The Times have claimed the club are already making overtures to try and bring in former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane.

The Sun, however, have a slightly different take on the situation. They claim Rodgers has emerged as United's No.1 candidate to replace Solskjaer after an agent sounded out the availability of the northern Irishman, as well as Ajax's Erik ten Hag, now-Tottenham boss Antonio Conte and Zidane.

Rodgers comes with a strong track record. In addition to narrowly missing out on the Premier League crown with Liverpool in 2013/14, he won two titles at Celtic and lifted the 2020/21 FA Cup with Leicester.

What has Dean Jones said about Brendan Rodgers?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones warned that Leicester will 'fight relentlessly' to hold onto Rodgers should Manchester United come calling.

The journalist told GMS: "He knows Leicester would fight relentlessly to keep hold of him or to make sure they got huge compensation for him. You've just got to take a look at the Harry Maguire situation when that came around and how difficult it was to sign him. It would just be a repeat of that."

What happened when Manchester United signed Maguire?

United snapped up Maguire in summer 2019, but the deal was some time in the making.

The Red Devils had hoped to sign the England defender the year previous following his World Cup exploits, but were put off the potential deal due to Leicester's £70m valuation.

United made an offer for worth that exact amount one summer later, but they eventually ended up forking out a world-record £80m fee to secure Maguire's services.

In short, Leicester squeezed every penny they could get out of United and ultimately pulled off the best deal possible from their perspective.

Is it time for Rodgers to leave Leicester?

Last month, Rodgers insisted he had no intention of leaving when being linked with the Newcastle job.

Nonetheless, it does feel as though he's probably taken the Foxes as far as he can. They've already won silverware under him but narrowly missed out on the top four in each of the last two seasons.

Having started the current campaign poorly - they're currently 12th - Champions League qualification this year seems unlikely, and it would appear the momentum built during Rodgers' tenure has started to fizzle out.

Despite Jones' claim that Leicester would fight tooth and nail to keep Rodgers, maybe the time is right for the club to move in a different direction and for Rodgers to take on a new challenge at United.

