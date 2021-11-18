Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has been unveiled as the new Rangers manager.

With Steven Gerrard having vacated his position in favour of a move to Aston Villa, Van Bronckhorst has inherited the reins at Ibrox having previously played 117 times for the club as a player.

In an official statement released on Thursday, Van Bronckhorst told Rangers' website: “I am absolutely delighted to be returning to Rangers as the club’s new manager.

Van Bronckhorst joins Rangers

“I feel so lucky to be going to work with a squad which is in a great position on all fronts and largely has that experience of being winners.

“I look forward to carrying on and enhancing the work that has been done already alongside Ross Wilson and the board of the club, and I’m grateful for the chance to work again at this huge football club."

While it's perhaps not the sort of jaw-at-the-floor appointment that Gerrard proved to be, there's no denying that Van Bronckhorst makes for a shrewd choice given his coaching success at Feyenoord.

Van Bronckhorst: The playing days

And if the Dutchman can perform anywhere near as well for Rangers in the dugout as he did on the pitch, then there's good reason to think that Celtic won't be returning to their perch any time soon.

In fact, speaking of Van Bronckhorst's playing career, it felt rude not to look back on some of the ex-Arsenal and Barcelona man's finest moments as he steps into the European limelight once again.

And while there are too many to list in just one article, the Van Bronckhorst memory that always comes to mind for me is his stunning goal for the Netherlands in the 2010 World Cup semi-finals.

Van Bronckhorst's screamer vs Uruguay

The tournament in South Africa is fondly remembered for the wild long-range goals that were scored with the Jabulani ball, but none of them compared to Van Bronckhorst's rocket against Uruguay.

Taking aim with a sledge-hammer of a strike from his left-back position, the Dutch hero set his nation well on the way to a World Cup final by completely bamboozling Fernando Muslera.

And with Rangers fans no doubt wanting to gobble up anything and everything Van Bronckhorst-related right now, you know that you want to watch the goal back in all its glory, so be our guests:

That's it, we're saying it: that is one of the greatest goals in World Cup history.

One of the greatest World Cup goals ever

To find the back of the net from that far out against a top-level goalkeeper requires the sort of one-in-a-million combination of accuracy and power that Van Bronckhorst managed to conjure up.

You only have to look at one of the replays from behind the goal to see just how far into the top corner the strike really was with the thunderstruck ball eventually clanging into the net via the post.

As such, we dare say that Van Bronckhorst's stunning strike in South Africa managed to outdo the 22 strikes that he registered as a Rangers player despite many of them proving equally venomous.

The 46-year-old will just have to hope that his managerial career with Rangers features as many memorable goals as his time as a player.

