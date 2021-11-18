Southampton news: Saints fans may look at £18m star differently after new development

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Tom Barclay reckons that Che Adams' red-hot streak for Scotland will give Southampton fans confidence that he can replicate that form at club level.

The striker scored twice in two games over the recent international break to help Steve Clarke's men secure a play-off for the 2022 World Cup.

How did Adams perform for Scotland?

Adams' side went into the final round of international fixtures this year with the pressure on them despite being on an impressive run of victories.

But Scotland showed little sign of nerves when they dispatched both Moldova on Friday and then group winners Denmark by the same 2-0 scoreline on Monday, and in doing so, not only guaranteed a play-off, but their victory over the Danes ensured their semi-final will be at Hampden Park.

Heading into those two fixtures, Adams had only scored twice in 11 international caps, but doubled that tally in the space of 180 minutes.

Firstly, Adams tapped home to double the lead against Moldova before repeating the feat in front of a raucous Hampden Park on Monday night, with his second coming courtesy of an excellent run and ruthless finish past Kasper Schmeichel.

Those were Adams' third and fourth goals for club and country this season and Barclay reckons that his Scotland goals will leave Saints supporters optimistic of him repeating the feat in the coming weeks.

What did Barclay say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "They must have been watching that from a Southampton fans point of view, from a positive point of view, it might give them confidence that he could maybe become a bit more of a regular scorer because that's definitely what they could do with."

Is Adams likely to score against Norwich?

The Southampton striker will no doubt be relishing getting back to action this weekend, not least because his club are up against the Premier League's bottom side.

Adams, valued at £18m by Transfermarkt, has only scored once in the league this season, but the four goals he's netted for club and country this season have come in his last five appearances.

He's become renowned for going on runs of scoring in consecutive games and with Norwich the worst defence in the top-flight, you wouldn't back against the Southampton man coming up with another goal at Carrow Road on Saturday.

