Tottenham latest news: 'Perfect' £27.5m Spurs star 'could now be under threat'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has suggested that Sergio Reguilon's poor form has left his place in the Tottenham team "under threat".

The Spanish defender joined along with Gareth Bale from Real Madrid last summer for £27.5m and has been Spurs' first-choice left-back since arriving.

What's the latest news with Reguilon?

Reguilon made an excellent start to his Tottenham career, claiming an assist on debut against Chelsea and enjoyed a dream start to Premier League life following a 6-1 win at Manchester United on his top-flight bow.

He would end the campaign with six assists, although all but one of those came before the end of January, which coincided with a dip in Reguilon's form.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

A muscle problem saw him miss almost a month of action and when he returned, he wasn't performing at the same level.

Reguilon's season culminated in a disastrous performance in Spurs' penultimate game against Aston Villa when he scored a calamitous own goal before gifting Ollie Watkins Villa's second on what proved a difficult evening.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

He has since rediscovered his form during this season, and according to WhoScored, has been Tottenham's fourth-best player with an average rating of 6.84.

But Bridge isn't convinced by Reguilon's performances this season and thought he could have easily opened his goalscoring account at Everton earlier this month.

What did Bridge say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "You look at Harry Kane's great ball to Reguilon in the first-half against Everton. It has come at him at a rapid pace in fairness to him, but he skies it over the bar when he should hit the target.

"Is his place under threat? I think he's perfect for that position, but he hasn't done very well."

The Football Terrace: Check out Terry's EXCLUSIVE interview with the one and only Sam Allardyce...

Could Reguilon get dropped?

Tottenham do have two other players that are capable of playing in the left wing-back role that Reguilon is occupying at present.

However, one of those is Ben Davies, who's currently at left centre-back and the other is Ryan Sessegnon, who's not played in the Premier League for almost two years.

1 of 12 Did Tottenham Hotspur sign Moussa Sissoko on transfer deadline day in 2016? Yes No

Antonio Conte will not be afraid to drop anyone, which means the Spain international will have to keep an eye on his form.

But on the other hand, if Reguilon gets going again and flourishes in a wing-back role like he did this time last season, Tottenham have a top player on their hands.

News Now - Sport News