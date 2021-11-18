Molineux transfer news: Wolves 'still confident' of sealing 'important' £13m deal

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wolverhampton Wanderers remain confident of being able to tie Hwang Hee-chan down to a permanent deal despite the South Korea international catching the attention of two Premier League rivals, according to Express & Star journalist Luke Hatfield.

Hwang joined Wolves on a season-long loan deal which has the option of being turned into a £13million permanent switch from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig during the summer.

What's the latest news involving Hwang?

Although Wolves have the opportunity to turn Hwang's temporary move into a long-term Molineux switch, they are now facing competition from Liverpool and Manchester City after the Premier League challengers have added the forward to their list of transfer targets.

Wolves technical director Scott Sellars revealed Hwang is a player the club had been "watching for a few years" prior to acquiring his services and he has not disappointed.

Hwang has kicked on since netting on his debut, which allowed Wolves to register their first win of the season and head coach Bruno Lage to shower the South Korean with praise.

Lage, who moved into the hot seat in June, hailed the 25-year-old again when his brace enabled Wolves to record their first home victory of the season against Newcastle United last month.

The calibre of Hwang's performances have not gone unnoticed by the club's supporters, with their votes allowing him to secure Wolves' player of the month award for October.

What has Luke Hatfield said about Hwang?

Hatfield believes Wolves' confidence in being able to secure Hwang's services on a permanent basis has not been dented despite interest from Liverpool and Manchester City.

The journalist feels the promise of regular game time at Molineux could play a key role in the frontman's decision.

Hatfield told GIVEMESPORT: "It's important for them to try and get that deal done.

"But, likewise, this is one where you have to question whether Liverpool or Manchester City are going to be able to offer him the game time that he can get at Wolves? Almost certainly not.

"We'll see what happens, but I'm sure Wolves are still confident they can get a deal done."

How has Hwang performed during the international break?

Hwang took his tally of South Korea caps up to 43 thanks to performing in both of their most recent World Cup qualifiers.

He produced the goods on the pitch, with him scoring the winning goal against the United Arab Emirates and providing an assist in a comfortable victory over Iraq.

The triumphs mean Hwang has moved a step closer to appearing in Qatar 2022, with South Korea currently second in their group.

