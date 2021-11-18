Man United latest news: 'Solskjaer doesn't know what to do with £54m shambles'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Paul Pogba's second spell with Manchester United has "been a shambles", according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Pogba returned to Old Trafford five years ago for a then-world record fee of £89million.

What's the latest news involving Pogba?

Pogba could miss the rest of the calendar year after suffering a thigh injury while training with France during last month's international break.

The central midfielder's setback came when he was already due to be unavailable for three United fixtures thanks to being sent off in the embarrassing 5-0 defeat to arch-rivals Liverpool.

Pogba's future remains uncertain as his contract, worth £290,000-per-week, is set to expire at the end of June.

As a result, Pogba could leave for nothing next summer and United look set to miss out on a huge windfall as he is valued at £54million by Transfermarkt.

Following the Red Devils' thumping at the hands of Liverpool, it was reported that Pogba had shelved talks over a new deal after being frustrated at his omission from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's starting line-up.

Mino Raiola, Pogba's agent, has claimed that "everything is calm" amid speculation over the France international's future but has revealed there have been no developments.

What has Dean Jones said about Pogba?

It would be fair to say that Jones has not been impressed with Pogba since his return to Old Trafford from Italian giants Juventus.

The transfer insider believes Red Devils boss Solskjaer has been unsure as to how to get the best out of the midfielder.

Jones feels Pogba has not repaid the faith shown in him by United forking out an eye-watering sum to seal his return to Manchester.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Solskjaer doesn't know what to do with him, does he?

"Pogba's time at United has just been a shambles, really."

What do other pundits make of Pogba's second spell at United?

Someone who would agree with Jones is Graeme Souness, who is known to have been critical of Pogba in the past and, last year, admitted he gets "hammered" for criticising the Frenchman.

Speaking during his Sky Sports punditry duties, via the Mirror, Souness refused to praise Pogba after he claimed four assists in the win over Leeds United on the opening weekend of the season.

But prior to the 28-year-old's suspension and injury, Sky Sports' Soccer Saturday pundit Paul Merson - via the Manchester Evening News - claimed Pogba is the Premier League's best midfielder.

Former Red Devils goalkeeper Mark Bosnich has also insisted Pogba is one of the best players in the world, so it is clear the World Cup winner still divides opinion.

