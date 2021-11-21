West Ham news: Major problem for David Moyes made clear by £20.25m star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Paul Brown has claimed it cannot be easy for West Ham United fans to see Sebastien Haller delivering the goods for Ajax after he flopped in east London.

Haller headed to the London Stadium in the summer of 2019 after the Hammers forked out a club-record fee of £45million to prise the striker away from German outfit Eintracht Frankfurt.

What's the latest news involving Haller?

Haller has been on fire this season, scoring 14 goals in 17 appearances for Ajax before the international break.

The 27-year-old has an outrageous record of scoring seven goals in the Dutch giants' first four Champions League group stage clashes, with him finding the back of the net four times in the comfortable victory over Portuguese side Sporting.

He also became the first player in the history of the Champions League to score five or more goals across his first two appearances in the competition.

His upturn in form has come after he was offloaded by West Ham for less than half the price they paid - £20.25million - 18 months on from his big money switch to the Premier League.

Prior to leaving the London Stadium, Haller got his name on the scoresheet just 14 times in 54 outings.

Mario Husillos, who was the Hammers' director of football at the time of Haller's transfer from the Bundesliga, revealed they made a move for the frontman due to impressing him, then-boss Manuel Pellegrini and co-owner David Sullivan.

Enter Giveaway

However, Haller was widely criticised by the club's fanbase ahead of his departure during the January transfer window.

What has Paul Brown said about Haller?

Brown believes it must be difficult for boss David Moyes and West Ham supporters to see Haller finding the back of the net with such regularity with Ajax when he failed to produce similar form during his time in east London.

The Hammers have been left with just one senior striker at the club, in the form of Michail Antonio, since Haller's exit earlier in the year.

Is David Moyes the best manager in the Premier League right now? Hear what Sam Allardyce thinks on The Football Terrace...

He insists Moyes still needs to find a replacement for eight-cap Ivory Coast international Haller.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "West Ham definitely need a striker to back-up Antonio.

"To see one they let go, under difficult circumstances, scoring goals quite regularly can't be an easy watch."

1 of 15 How much did West Ham pay for Lucas Perez? £1m £3m £3.96m £9m

How have West Ham performed without Haller?

Since the former Eintracht Frankfurt man headed to Ajax, the Hammers have registered a club-record Premier League points tally and currently find themselves in the Champions League qualification places.

West Ham have also adjusted to Europa League football seamlessly, already booking their place in the knockout stages despite still having two group stage clashes remaining.

Although he carries the pressure of being the only frontman at the club, Antonio has been productive in the final third of the pitch and became the Hammers' record goalscorer in the Premier League earlier this season.

News Now - Sport News