Aston Villa transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on 'massive' star's Villa Park future

The Express & Star journalist Luke Hatfield does not expect Tyrone Mings to leave Aston Villa any time soon.

Mings has been at Villa for almost three years, including an initial loan spell, but there have been reports linking him with a move away from the Midlands.

What's the latest news involving Mings?

The 28-year-old has been a mainstay in Villa's backline since the team earned promotion back to the Premier League in 2019, and has featured in 79 of the side's last 87 top-flight fixtures.

His performances have earned him international recognition, as he has now picked up 16 England caps, and he scored his first goal for his country on Monday when Gareth Southgate's men swatted aside San Marino 10-0 to book their place at Qatar 2022.

However, he may face an uncertain future at club level. According to Marca, Newcastle, backed by the wealthiest owners in the country, want to be bring Mings to Tyneside in January.

What has Hatfield said about the prospect of Mings leaving Villa?

The Magpies would likely be able to offer Mings lucrative wages, which could turn the head of the centre-back.

Still, Hatfield believes that the 6 foot 5 star remains an important part of Villa's plans, and he thinks the defender will stay loyal to the club.

Speaking about whether Mings would consider leaving Villa Park, Hatfield told GIVEMESPORT: “I’d be surprised. Tyrone Mings is obviously a massive player for Aston Villa.”

Should Mings consider leaving Villa?

Mings was surprisingly dropped from the starting XI against West Ham earlier this month, and his form does seem to have dipped this term compared to his previous two seasons.

It could be argued that a move elsewhere may give him a new lease of life and prevent his career from stagnating.

Then again, he is the Villa captain, so is clearly valued by the club, and he now has the opportunity to work under Steven Gerrard in what promises to be an exciting new era for the team.

Furthermore, changing sides less than a year before the World Cup may not be the smartest move, as it may take a while for him to settle, and this could ultimately cost him his place in the England squad.

Therefore, unless he completely falls out of favour between now and the end of the year, which seems unlikely, he is probably better off staying at Villa for the moment.

