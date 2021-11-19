Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lauren James made her long-awaited debut for Chelsea on Thursday night.

Reece James’ sister was signed from Manchester United in the summer but has struggled with injuries since arriving at the club.

But with five minutes remaining of Chelsea's Champions League tie against Servette, James was introduced for her debut.

Recently, James spoke of her “annoying” injuries but admitted she’s been working hard to come back stronger.

"I’ve had a few injuries in the past year, some reoccurring ones. Reoccurring ones are more annoying than a new injury," she told the club's official website.

"I’ve been trying to find my feet again so I can stay on the pitch. My main goal is to stay fit and stay on the pitch.

"I’ve been working on my injuries wherever I had them, to make those areas stronger so I can prevent that happening again.

"Previously I haven’t taken as much time to get my body right. Coming in and having a good team around me to help get my body right and conditioned to be able to cope with what’s needed will help in the long run."

In attendance at Kingsmeadow to see her debut was her older brother, Reece.

Reece himself is enjoying a fantastic campaign for Chelsea as they sit top of the Premier League.

But the right-back didn’t seem to be too excited at the sight of his sister making her debut.

Reece’s reaction has been shared on Reddit and many supporters are mocking him for his lack of enthusiasm while applauding.

VIDEO: Reece James' reaction to Lauren James making her debut

"Looks like his dad forced him to go there instead of hanging out with his mates," one wrote.

Another added: "Was genuinely expecting something wholesome lol, this is hilarious."

A third joked: "Jesus lad, calm down. No need to make a scene."

To be fair, it is rather funny but surely Reece deserves credit for being there to support her in the first place.

Lauren spoke of her excitement at finally making her Chelsea debut and revealed that support from Reece and the rest of her family has got her through.

"It will be a great feeling. For me, for my family and my brother," said James. "They all know what I’ve been through and so too do the staff and players at Chelsea. They know what the past year has been like for me. It will be good to get back playing in a blue shirt again.

"I’m really looking forward to it but I’m sure it will come when the time is right."

