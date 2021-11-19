West Brom team news: 'Real blow' emerges for Valerien Ismael at the Hawthorns

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Like Hatfield has described Kean Bryan's season-ending injury as a "huge blow" for West Brom.

The defender joined the Baggies on a two-year deal in September following the expiration of his contract at Sheffield United.

However, Bryan has made just three appearances and was recently ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee injury against Hull City.

What happened to Kean?

Having waited 14 matches for his chances, Bryan was finally handed his first Baggies starts against the Tigers earlier this month.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

Bryan had made just two late substitute outings prior and had been on the pitch for eight minutes in total.

But with Kyle Bartley not involved, he started the game in a back-three alongside Cedric Kipre and Matt Clarke.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

However, just five minutes before half-time in the 1-0 victory, disaster struck for the centre-back when he suffered a knee injury.

West Brom have since confirmed that Bryan will undergo surgery having suffered damage to his anterior cruciate ligament and has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Bryan was only signed to act as cover for when Dara O'Shea injured himself and Hatfield has described the defender's setback as a major blow.

The Football Terrace: Check out Terry's EXCLUSIVE interview with the one and only Sam Allardyce...

What did Hatfield say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "It's a real blow for him because he made the move from Sheffield United after seeing out his contract and he was hoping to kick in with Albion and find some form and work his way into the starting XI, but it's not been the case."

When could Bryan return?

We're not even halfway through this season, but attentions will already be turning to the start of the 2022-2023 campaign for Bryan.

1 of 15 How much did Fulham pay for Aleksandar Mitrovic? £12m £22m £15m £17m

The usual rehabilitation time for an ACL injury is around nine months and should that be the case, he could return to the grass in time for the start of pre-season in July.

Bryan has only missed 11 games through injury during his career, but this is another frustrating blow for the defender, who's only played 25 first-team matches across the last three seasons and would have been hoping for a fresh start at the Hawthorns following some difficult times in recent years.

News Now - Sport News