Crystal Palace injury news: Fresh Eberechi Eze update emerges after missing Wolves clash

Eberechi Eze could have made the bench for Crystal Palace's victory over Wolves before the international break, according to journalist Tom Barclay.

The 23-year-old has spent the last six months on the sidelines after an Achilles problem sustained at the end of last season.

What's the latest news with Eze?

Having appeared for Palace's Under-23s earlier this month, Eze was in line to be named in the squad that defeated Wolves in their last Premier League match.

But following the 2-0 victory over Manchester City seven days earlier, Patrick Vieira decided against bringing Eze back into the fold.

Eze had been injured since suffering a training ground injury two games before the end of last season, which former manager Roy Hodgson described at the time as a "freak" problem.

According to The Sun, the former Queens Park Rangers winger was set to be out until 2022, but his hard work on the training pitch has put him ahead of schedule.

Eze returned and played 62 minutes for the Under-23s five days before Palace hosted Wolves, although he was still overlooked by Vieira.

Instead, he played 90 minutes for the Under-23s once again on the same day of the 2-0 victory, and Barclay reckons that he was fit enough to have been on the bench.

What did Barclay say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I was told he had a really good chance of making the bench before the international break, but they decided not to. I'm sure he could have been on the bench based on how he's been getting on, which is a remarkable recovery from such an injury."

Could Eze start against Burnley?

With no competitive football under his belt since the middle of May, a starting berth is likely to be a stretch too far, not least because Palace are on a two-match winning streak.

However, having made his return for the younger Eagles just under three weeks ago, Eze should be involved in some capacity against Burnley.

Depending on how the game pans out, could depend how much game-time Eze gets, but having him back in the frame is a massive boost for Palace, who're already enjoying an extremely good season under Vieira.

The return of Eze, though, is only likely to make them better.

