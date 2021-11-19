Norwich team news: Dean Smith expected to make 'immediate' squad changes vs Southampton

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Norwich City head coach Dean Smith is expected to welcome Billy Gilmour and Todd Cantwell back into the fray this weekend, according to journalist Stuart Hodge.

Smith will take charge of the Canaries for the first time when they go head-to-head with Southampton at Carrow Road tomorrow.

What's the latest news involving Smith and the duo?

Smith was named Norwich's new head coach on Monday, ending the club's search for a boss following the sacking of Daniel Farke nine days earlier.

The Canaries chief has revealed the potential within the squad was a key reason for him deciding to get back into management so soon after being dismissed by fellow Premier League outfit Aston Villa.

Cantwell, who is valued at £19.8million by Transfermarkt, played a key role as newly-promoted Norwich won their second Championship title in three seasons, scoring six goals and grabbing seven assists in the process.

But the 23-year-old has not even been involved in a matchday squad since September, with Farke confirming last month that the winger was not in his plans due to expecting more on the training pitch and a spell away from the side for personal reasons.

Cantwell's two most recent outings came for the under-23 side over the course of the last month.

Gilmour joined Norwich on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea during the summer, but the £13.5million-rated midfielder has not featured since the Carabao Cup defeat to Liverpool in September.

What has Stuart Hodge said about potential changes under Smith?

Hodge has predicted that Gilmour will make his first Premier League start since the defeat to Watford two months ago when Southampton visit Carrow Road this weekend.

He reckons Cantwell will also be reinstated to the matchday squad as a new era under Smith gets underway.

Hodge told GIVEMESPORT: "Todd Cantwell should be back in the squad and Billy Gilmour should be back in the starting XI.

"That's pretty much it in terms of immediate changes."

Is it likely that Smith will make wholesale changes against Southampton?

Smith has inherited a side which finds itself propping up the Premier League table following an underwhelming start to the season.

However, it is not all doom and gloom as Norwich won their final encounter under Farke, beating fellow newly-promoted side Brentford hours before his departure.

As a result, Smith may decide against making a lot of changes to what is a winning side.

