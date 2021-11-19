Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Kylian Mbappé has shown his support for fellow Paris Saint-Germain player Aminata Diallo after she was falsely accused of engineering a physical attack on her teammate.

Kheira Hamraoui was brutally beaten with an iron bar by two masked men on the night of November 4th.

Diallo was driving her and Hamraoui home from a team dinner when both women were pulled from the car by the assailants.

Diallo was unharmed but Hamraoui was left injured and needing stitches in her hands and legs. The 31-year-old was taken to a hospital in Poissy following the attack.

The following week, Diallo was arrested under suspicion of facilitating the attack on her teammate and friend. The women both play together as midfielders for PSG and the French national team.

However, the 26-year-old was questioned and has denied any involvement in the incident. She was released from police custody without charge two days after her arrest. A statement released by her lawyer denounced a "totally artificial suggestion of a rivalry between her and Kheira Hamraoui" after initial reports claimed she had set up an attack in order to gain more minutes on the pitch.

Following her release, Diallo and her lawyer criticised the "media speculation which has already condemned her, without justification" and both have made clear they will "not hesitate to launch legal action if necessary against any defamation."

Some members of the PSG men’s team have shown solidarity with Diallo, including French striker Mbappé.

The star invited his compatriot to celebrate his 22nd birthday with him at a book launch party on Wednesday night.

Diallo posted photos of the two on her Instagram story and wrote: "Thank you for the invitation and congratulations on the launch of your autobiography."

The pair were photographed together as Mbappé stood with his arm around Diallo while they both grinned at the camera in front of his KM Éditions backdrop.

Since the release of Diallo, Hayet Abidal, the wife of Barcelona legend Eric Abidal, has reportedly become the latest suspect. She is set to be questioned by the police as the investigations into the attack on Hamraoui continue.

