Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has said that he would do exactly the same if he had his time again at turn 4 on lap 48 of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix last Sunday.

It's the move that has engulfed the week since in the Formula 1 world with the Dutchman's hard defence at that particular point of the race seeing him and title rival Lewis Hamilton both run wide and off of the circuit.

Indeed, it's been subject to an appeal from Mercedes who clearly feel some sort of penalty should have been applied - with the FIA's decision still pending - whilst drivers, pundits and fans have all expressed their opinion one way or another.

For one of the men involved, though, the incident remains in his mind hard but fair racing, and he'd have no qualms with pulling off the same move again if necessary:

"Yes," Max said when asked if he'd repeat the manoeuvre.

"As a driver, we know exactly what we can and can't do in the car. We were fighting hard, braking late into the corner, the tyres were quite worn.

"If I would have turned more abruptly to the left, you would spin off the track so, we are the drivers, we try to control the car."

ENTER GIVEAWAY

"There are sometimes some races, especially for me last year where I would be driving in third, I would be on my own and I knew there was not much to gain or to lose so naturally the race becomes a bit boring.

"But now, most of the races, you are really pushing the whole race flat out. That is something that doesn't happen all the time - there is tyre management and stuff - but you are constantly under pressure or you are the one attacking. That is just great.

"It is nice to have two teams fighting for the win and, of course, I hope in the future it is going to be more teams because then it will make it even more exciting."

News Now - Sport News