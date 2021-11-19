Battlefield 2042 Update 1: Release Date, Patch Notes, Bug Fixes And More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Battlefield 2042 have released a day one patch to iron out creases that popped up during Early Access.

EA and DICE have moved quickly to respond to community feedback on the back of huge criticism that they've received following the state of the first-person shooter, despite running a beta test earlier in the year.

At the time of writing, Metacritic averaged Battlefield 2042's user score with a rating of just 2.6 with many hugely unhappy with the crashes, glitches and bugs that existed before the game's official launch.

With this in mind, the developers have reacted fast and provided a day one patch to ensure that these issues are ironed out in the hope that they don't arise again.

Enough talk, scroll down to find out everything that you will need to know about Battlefield 2042 Update #1.

Battlefield 2042 Update 1 Release Date

EA and DICE have confirmed on their official website that this patch is available to download right now for all platforms. They also confirmed they will have more to share on the fixes listed below and will have two more updates coming over the next four weeks.

Battlefield 2042 Update 1 Patch Notes

Fixes, Changes, and Improvements

Implemented Server Side upgrades that are targeted at reducing instances of Rubber Banding, often experienced in the later part of a round in All-Out Warfare modes.

Significantly reduced instances of stuttering when playing on Breakaway. If the Silo’s are destroyed, it should no longer reduce performance on the server.

A note that we are continuing to investigate similar occurrences that have been reported to us on other maps.

When looking at allies on your team, their names will now correctly display.

Adjusted the animations for Falck during the End of Round sequence to ensure that she is displayed correctly.

Updated a skin earnable for Boris via Mastery Progression with a new name: Gator.

Ensured that TDM Rounds in Battlefield Portal always start with Random Deploy set as active. We observed that this sometimes wasn’t active when moving from round to round, but have now fixed this.

Applied a set of measures that ensure the correct number of AI spawn in Custom Battlefield Portal modes using the Free for All preset.

PC Only - Enabled Specialist Selection in Hazard Zone via mouse interaction, removing the need to lock in your selection with the Spacebar.

Fixed a rare occurrence in Hazard Zone that would sometimes cause the End of Round flow to not activate correctly, ensuring that the correct amount of bonus XP was awarded.

Repaired an issue found in Hazard Zone that could cause players to be shown on the Map when they were not visible, or spotted.

Provided a fix for Hazard Zone players who were not seeing their Extraction Streaks updating correctly.

WIN A NINTENDO SWITCH, FIFA 22, AND MARIO KART 8!

You can find all of the latest Battlefield 2042 news and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News