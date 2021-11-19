Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Just a few weeks after releasing 18 wrestlers, reports have suggested that WWE fired another batch of its performers.

Late last night, it was reported by various reputable sources that WWE had come to terms with the releases of John Morrison, Hit Row and another four wrestlers.

As reported by Fightful, the other four members of the latest releases were Tegan Nox, Jaxson Ryker, Shane Thorne and Drake Maverick, the latter of whom was released by WWE last year.

Below is a full list of the talent released by WWE today, none of which have actually been confirmed by the company itself.

John Morrison

Top Dolla

Isaiah Swerve Scott

Ashante Adonis

Drake Maverick

Jaxson Ryker

Tegan Nox

Shane Thorne

Perhaps the most surprising of the releases are the Hit Row faction, all of whom have been regularly featured on SmackDown since being called up to the main roster last month.

The group already lost B-Fab, who was released by WWE in the last round of cuts earlier this month, and now the rest of the faction are also no longer with the company.

This is also the second time that Drake Maverick has been released by WWE in the last 18 months, with Maverick being one of the inaugural released at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

GiveMeSport will continue to bring you updates on the released WWE talent, including potential updates on why they were let go by Vince McMahon and co.

GiveMeSport would also like to extend our best wishes to all of the talent released by WWE yesterday.

