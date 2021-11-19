Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

John Cena has posted a touching message to Drake Maverick, who was released by WWE for the second time yesterday.

Drake Maverick was one of eight WWE Superstars released by the company yesterday, with reports putting these batch of firings down to "budget cuts".

Taking to Twitter after his release, Drake Maverick posted a vignette teasing what his future plans might be. The clip referenced the post that got him rehired after first getting released last year.

John Cena, upon watching Maverick's latest video, decided to post some words of encouragement for the former 205 Live General Manager.

Cena urged fans to watch Maverick's "very powerful" social media post, stating that the Englishman is a "gifted performer".

Unfortunately, Drake Maverick was not the only wrestler released by WWE yesterday, with the company also firing another seven superstars.

Below is a list of the eight wrestlers that WWE released yesterday, at least according to reports:

John Morrison

Top Dolla

Isaiah Swerve Scott

Ashante Adonis

Drake Maverick

Jaxson Ryker

Tegan Nox

Shane Thorne

GiveMeSport will continue to bring you updates on the released WWE talent, including potential updates on why they were let go by Vince McMahon and co.

GiveMeSport would also like to extend our best wishes to all of the talent released by WWE yesterday.

