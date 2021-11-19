Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jorge Masvidal called Conor McGregor a broken man and advised him to go to rehab before he snorts himself to death.

Not long back, the two traded insults on Twitter after Gamebred withdrew from his UFC 268 bout against Leon Edwards due to an injury.

Masvidal and his manager Malki Kawa said that they would be on board for a fight against McGregor, who would find the former a bit too big, despite looking quite buff lately.

The American said that Notorious is a bitter old man and should go to rehab. “He’s a 145-er – I’m a 170-pounder," said Masvidal.

"Full-grown man size. Have him deal with fun-size. I’ve always addressed this when it comes up – we’re not even going to entertain this f****ing cockroach.

"I think he is a bitter old man just screaming at the TV all day. It sucks for him that he’s broken. He’s gotten broken so many times that he can’t put himself back together as far as fighting goes. Like, go have a regular life, bro.

"This dude’s gonna end up snorting himself to death. So I’m not worried about him. I’m just trying to get big paycheques and fight.

"You go to rehab, mother***ker, and treat older people the right way. When they sign us to fight, I’ll teach you some respect.”

McGregor did a lot of weight training while recovering from the ankle injury he sustained during his fight against Dustin Poirier. Hence, he gained a lot of upper body muscle.

However, given the Irishman's inability to defeat people who weighed 155, getting the better of Masvidal seems farfetched.

A fight between the two seems very unlikely but if it were to happen, McGregor would probably be the underdog.

The Irishman looks well on course to make a return to the Octagon next year and it will be interesting to see what lies in store for him.

