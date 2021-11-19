Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Ric Flair, fellow WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is dealing with some bad health issues at the moment.

Taking to his Woooo Nation Uncensored podcast, Ric Flair spoke about his relationship with Hulk Hogan, and how the former WWE Champion has helped him during his times of need.

Flair added that Hogan flew over to visit him while he was in hospital in a coma several years ago, saying:

“He’s having some really bad health issues but he keeps up with me. We support each other, good and bad. When I was in the hospital he flew up that day like everybody else that came up to see me… Hulk was gracious, Jimmy Hart was great. I don’t remember seeing them because I was in a coma but they made the effort to go. Those are the kind of things that mean a lot.”

Flair also recalled that when his late son, Reid Flair, was dealing with some financial issues, Hulk Hogan made sure that the family got the money that they needed:

“Also, which I’ve said publicly when my son was going through all of the issues in the hospital, I couldn’t keep up with the rehab bills or the hospital bills because every time I gave (Reid) the responsibility of paying his own insurance, something would lapse like his phone bill. Sometimes you had to teach him how to be responsible. I called (Hogan) one day and I said, ‘I need $14,000.’ He said, ‘Call this person’ and I had it in an hour. I’ve never forgotten it.”

GiveMeSport will keep you updated with any potential updates on Hulk Hogan's health status at the time, but there is currently no word on the health issues that he is dealing with.

Everyone at GiveMeSport would like to extend their best wishes to Hulk Hogan. We hope to see him make a full recovery from the health issues that she is supposedly dealing with right now.

Thanks to WrestlingNews.co for the transcriptions.

