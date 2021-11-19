Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Further details of the attack on Paris Saint-Germain's Kheira Hamraoui have emerged after the midfielder gave her account of the night.

Hamraoui and teammate Aminata Diallo were travelling home from a dinner organised by PSG on November 4th when two men in balaclavas dragged both women out of the car.

The 31-year-old suffered injuries to her legs and hands after being hit with an iron bar, leaving her needing stitches.

Diallo, who was driving the car at the time, was arrested following allegations of engineering the attack on her teammate. She was taken into police custody for questioning but was later released without charge.

Diallo and her lawyer have since criticised the "media speculation which has already condemned her, without justification."

Both have also made it clear they will "not hesitate to launch legal action if necessary against any defamation" after a social media pile-on sparked in the wake of the false accusations.

L'Equipe has now revealed more details on the attack, including Hamraoui's account of the events.

"My attacker hit me with an iron bar several times," she reportedly told the police. "I saw that he was mainly targeting my legs and I was trying to protect myself with my hands.

"At that time, I didn't see a weapon. They immediately start yelling: 'Open the door! Open the door!' The one on my side grabbed me and pulled me out of the vehicle.

"Before, he grabbed a rectangular iron bar that he had hidden in his pants or under his sweater.

"He gave me a first blow from the first moments of the assault to force me out of the cabin. I fell on the road and then on the right side of the road."

Hamraoui believed the attack "lasted several minutes" but Diallo said at the time it had been quicker. The two men then fled the scene, running in the direction of the oncoming traffic.

An image of Hamraoui's injuries has also been released via L'Equipe's Instagram story — the image shows a large bruise and a deep cut just above her knee.

Since the release of Diallo, police have turned attention to former Barcelona star Eric Abidal and his wife. Hayet Abidal has been named as the main suspect and will be questioned by the police.

