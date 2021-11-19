Ark Survival Evolved Update (18/11/2021): Patch Notes, Bug Fixes And More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ark: Survival Evolved continues to be one of the most popular open-world games right now on the gaming market.

Released back in 2017, the action-adventure survival game has grown in stature are the years have passed and has accumulated a SteamDB rating of 80% and with over 30,000 concurrent players consistently.

This has been helped by regular updates that have been introduced by Studio Wildcard, the game's developers and publishers, to ensure that Ark runs as smoothly as possible.

There has not been a significant patch brought into the game for some time. The last one of note was the Halloween event titled Fear Evolved 5 as part of Community Crunch 289.

While Ark may have received average reviews on Metacritic, the game still has a fan base of more than three million players, according to PatchBot, which is only narrowly behind the likes of Rainbow Six Siege in popularity.

Nevertheless, we expect this surge to continue as the days, weeks and months pass as Wildcard look to bring us the best possible game filled with prehistoric creatures and mythical animals to discover and tame as you make your way through this unforgiving world in what is truly the survival of the fittest.

So, where are we at with Ark and patch notes? Scroll down to find the very latest from Wildcard:

Ark Patch Notes

From what we've seen, there doesn't appear to be a consistent trend of when new updates are implemented into Ark: Survival Evolved. But with Christmas rapidly approaching, we believe that a big update will come soon that will provide a festive twist.

Via Ark's official website, here are the latest changes that have been made to the game.

v339.40 - 11/18/2021 - Minor version update for servers

Fixed an exploit

v339.34 - 11/12/2021 - Minor version update for servers

Fixed several exploits

v339.28 - 11/9/2021 - Minor version update for servers

Fixed an exploit

v339.20 - 11/4/2021 - Minor version update for servers

Fixed a serious exploit related to 3rd party software

Fixed an exploit

Reduced AmountMaxGainedPerLevelUpValue on Tapejara from 0.2 to 0.17. This will essentially result in a 15% reduction in overall HP.

As you can see, these are all of the updates that have been launched in November 2021 so far.

This article will be refreshed on a weekly basis as we aim to bring you up to date with everything Ark: Survival Evolved related and ensure that you are aware of when a new update goes live.

WIN A NINTENDO SWITCH, FIFA 22, AND MARIO KART 8!

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News