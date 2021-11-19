Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The FIA has come to a final decision concerning the incident between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in Brazil last Sunday after a right to review appeal from Mercedes and has revealed that no further action will be taken.

Formula 1 can be a political game at times and when a title is at stake the desperation from those involved to get an edge over the other is at its highest.

Indeed, the Silver Arrows felt that, after Verstappen's defence on lap 48 of the Sao Paulo GP, one that saw both the Dutchman and Hamilton have to run wide off of the circuit in the immediate aftermath, was not penalised there and then at the time, there was still a case to be answered after new onboard footage of the Red Bull driver was released earlier this week.

However, after Mercedes lodged a right to review appeal, the FIA have opted against any further action and Verstappen will escape any sanction.

Some called it hard racing from Max on the very limit whilst others, including Mercedes, obviously felt it was over the mark and, despite this final ruling, there will naturally be disagreement to come and debate to be had over this incident, as with others we've already seen this season.

We can, hopefully, though, begin to put some closure on it now and look forward to the final three Grands Prix of this fantastic, engrossing season, with the Qatar Grand Prix upon us this very weekend.

