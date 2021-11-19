Roadmap Revealed for Call of Duty Mobile Season 10

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 10 is here and the roadmap for the new season has been revealed.



Players love how the game brings out a lot of new content when they release a season, and expectations were high for season 10.



The franchise is one of the biggest in the gaming community, and the mobile game has been a huge reason for this. It has been out for quite a while now, but releasing seasons has meant that they can make the game constantly feel new.

Read More: Call of Duty Mobile Season 10: Release Date, Trailer, Test Server, Battle Pass, Patch Notes And All You Need to Know

Call of Duty Mobile Season 10 Roadmap

Call of Duty Mobile has been a lot of fun, and the constant new content they release, including content from fan favourite games in the franchise, has been great.

The roadmap reveals all the new content coming to the game, and players should be over the moon to see there are new multiplayer maps, weapons, ranked series and new game modes. There is also a new in-game event, so players should be very excited.

With so much new content, expectations are high, so we hope the developers are very excited for the next few seasons.

For those who want to see the roadmap in full, have a look at the image down below, which was posted on social media by Call of Duty Mobile News.

Hopefully the mobile game also does some content themed around Christmas, as that is only a month away, and if they do, we will keep you posted with all the updates.

With season 10 being recently released, we will have to wait for at least a month or two for season 11 to go live. No doubt we will see a lot of information around the season released beforehand.

Call of Duty Vanguard was also recently released, so the gaming world are loving how much Call of Duty content is out there right now.

The roadmap shows most of the new content coming to the season, but the developers might have kept some content hidden to surprise the gaming community.

WIN A NINTENDO SWITCH, FIFA 22, AND MARIO KART 8!

You can keep up to date with all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News