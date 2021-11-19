Terence Crawford’s Trainer Speaks Out Ahead of Shawn Porter Clash

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The boxing world is getting excited for the fight between Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter, and Crawford’s coach has given some very confident comments ahead of this big fight.

The two have a lot on the line for this fight, and whoever does come out on top can pave the way for a huge boxing career.

The two have been ordered to fight by the WBO as they want them to meet in the ring to decide who is the winner of the Welterweight Belt.

Currently, Crawford holds this belt, so there is a lot on the line for him, and if Porter does win in the bout on the night, then it would be a really massive upset.

Crawford’s trainer speaks out ahead of big fight with Porter

There is a lot of promotion around this fight as the two are meeting in the ring on Saturday 20th November 2021, and Crawford’s trainer has given a very confident interview whilst speaking to Sky Sports.

His trainer, Brian "Bomac" McIntyre is confident his fighter can be the first to knockout Porter as he spoke about how much work they have been putting in ahead of the fight.

When asked if he believes Crawford could knock out his opponent, he said: “I can see that happening in the later rounds. We can stop Porter. He’s just gotta give enough time for the fight to settle, and I believe Terence has got the better timing.

I really expect a little more out of Terence. He wants to shut the whole world up and he wants to let them know that he is the 147 Ilb king one on one.”

These are the type of quotes you would expect from his trainer before the fight, and they clearly feel like they have worked out a way to win the bout, so it will be really interesting to see how they tactically approach this fight.

There will no doubt be some big blows, and it will be highly likely that there will be a big knockout on the night. It will be a great spectacle.

