FIFA 22 Next Generation Promo: Release Date, Cards, How to Receive And Everything You Need To Know

FIFA 22 has another promo coming to Ultimate Team called Next Generation and we have all the details you need to know about this event.

The promo revolves around six of the game's brightest young talents, who are ready to leave their mark on the world stage. The cards have been determined via a defining moment in their career.

The Next Generation item ratings correspond to each player’s ability at the time of their decisive moment.

This is very exciting, and the card design looks great, so be sure to keep an eye on this promo as it will be released in the near future.

Here is everything you need to know about the FIFA 22 Next Generation promo coming to Ultimate Team:

Release Date

The Next Generation promo on FIFA 22 will start on Wednesday 15th December 2021.

Cards

Here are the six Next Generation promo cards in full:

Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain

Ligue 1

Rating: 86

Position: LW

Eduardo Camavinga

Real Madrid

La Liga Santander

Rating: 81

Position: CM

Jude Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund

Bundesliga

Rating: 81

Position: CM

Phil Foden

Manchester City

Premier League

Rating: 85

Position: CAM

Christian Pulisic

Chelsea

Premier League

Rating: 83

Position: LW

Theo Hernandez

AC Milan

Serie A

Rating: 85

Position: LB

How To Unlock FUT Next Generation Cards:

This promo is different from the others in the game as they won’t be available in packs; however, they are available for all players and it is pretty easy to do.

All you have to do is play FIFA 22 by January 14th 2022, and you will get a Next Generation Player Item in FUT.

This is very exciting, and no doubt the FIFA community will be wanting to get some of these special cards more than others. The Foden, Mbappe andHernandez cards look great and fit the meta perfectly.

Be sure to jump on FIFA 22 Ultimate Team before the deadline in order to be eligible to receive one of these special cards.

