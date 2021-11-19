Football Manager 2022 Leicester City: Tactics, Budget, Key Players, Who to Sign and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Football Manager 2022 can be tough, so we have put together a guide on one of the most intriguing teams to manage in England - Leicester City.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have continually flirted with qualification for the Champions League, although they have struggled to get over the line under Brendan Rodgers.

Of course, under Claudio Ranieri, Leicester won the Premier League title, but their ambitions are likely to centre more around European qualification than winning the biggest trophy in the English game.

The good news, though, is that Leicester do have some excellent players, with the likes of Jamie Vardy, James Maddison and Kasper Schmeichel all exceptional.

We’ve put together a guide for everything you need to know about a Leicester save on FM22!

Board expectations

Perhaps surprisingly, you’re not expected to qualify for the Champions League, but Leicester do want to be recognised as the “best of the rest”, outside of the top four, meaning Europa League qualification is the aim.

You’re also expected to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, which Leicester won last season, and the quarter-finals of both the Europa League and the Carabao Cup.

The Community Shield isn’t important.

Budget

There is some money to work with here.

Transfer budget: £10m

Wage budget remaining: £50k p/w

There’s not a huge amount of wiggle room but you can definitely bring in some reinforcements with that kind of kitty.

Facilities

State of the art training facilities

State of the art youth facilities

Adequate academy coaching

Good youth recruitment

Probably spend some money on boosting that academy coaching to ensure there’s a real pipeline to the first-team.

Stadium

The King Power Stadium holds 32,312 supporters and has seen some real glory in recent seasons.

Personnel

Key player: Jamie Vardy

Captain: Kasper Schmeichel

Vice-captain: Jonny Evans

Assistant manager: Chris Davies

Director of Football: Jon Rudkin

Suggested best XI

When you boot up the save, you’ll be greeted with a suggestion of your potential best XI at the club.

The line-up looks like this in a 4-2-3-1 formation: Schmeichel; Ricardo Pereira, Fofana, Evans, Castagne; Tielemans, Ndidi; Albrighton, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy.

That’s a really good team.

Tactics

When you head into the tactics screen for the first time, you’ll be greeted with three presets for how the game thinks you should set up.

Of course, you can do whatever you want, but the presets are ‘control possession’, ‘gegenpress’, and ‘tiki-taka’.

FM clearly believes that you can keep the ball and dominate games!

Key positions to strengthen

Leicester could really do with a genuine star on the right of midfield.

Every option on the right wing is a 3* player within Football Manager 2022, so bringing in an elite option would be a real boost to the squad.

Of course, you don’t have a huge amount of money to do so but you could potentially cash in on a couple of first-team players, allowing you to reinvest.

Elsewhere, the depth in central midfield isn’t brilliant, so potentially try to bring in a new midfielder too.

Youngsters ready for the first team

Vontae Daley-Campbell is the player who looks most ready to make the step up from the U23s to the first-team.

He’s a 20-year-old full-back with 2* current ability and 3.5* potential ability.

The best player in your academy is 17-year-old centre-back Ben Nelson, who could reach a current ability of 4*.

Full 1st season squad

Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel, Eldin Jakupovic, Danny Ward.

Defenders: Timothy Castagne, James Justin, Ricardo Pereira, Daniel Amartey, Jonny Evans, Filip Benkovic, Jannik Vestergaard, Wesley Fofana, Caglar Soyuncu, Ryan Bertrand, Luke Thomas, Marc Albrighton.

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi, Nampalys Mendy, Youri Tielemans, Hamza Choudhury, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Boubakary Soumare, James Maddison.

Forwards: Ademola Lookman, Ayoze Perez, Harvey Barnes, Kelechi Iheanacho, Patson Daka, Jamie Vardy.

