Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t had the most enjoyable season so far.

At Manchester United, he may have scored nine goals in 12 appearances but the Red Devils have underperformed this campaign.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are sixth and already nine points off the pace.

They’ve been humiliated by both Liverpool and Manchester City at Old Trafford recently and there is enormous pressure on the manager’s job.

Solskjaer gave his players - and himself - a week off while many first-team stars represented their country on international duty.

However, not every player enjoyed a bit of escapism by playing for their nation.

Ronaldo jumped out of the frying pan and into the fire as his Portuguese side draw to Ireland before losing to Serbia meaning they will have to endure a playoff if they are to qualify for next year’s World Cup.

That was something the Independent’s Miguel Delaney mentioned during his report into "Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s last chance saloon at Manchester United."

In that report, he revealed how Ronaldo has been messaging his former United teammates and is said to be ‘p*ssed off’ at how things are currently going.

Delaney writes: “Ronaldo has been complaining to former United teammates about how things have been going under Solskjaer and naturally comparing them to the good old days. Some sources put it more bluntly. He’s just p*ssed off.’”

Ronaldo’s frustrations on the pitch are clear for all to see.

In those heavy defeats to Liverpool and Man City, Ronaldo picked up bookings for nasty lashes out at both Curtis Jones and Kevin De Bruyne - incidents that could easily seen him sent off.

Ronaldo now needs to channel his frustrations in the right way and ensure his goals start moving United back up the table again.

Another iconic club figure that has shown his frustrations in recent weeks is Roy Keane.

But instead of that happening on the pitch, he’s been showing it in the Sky Sports studio as he passionately defends Solskjaer and slams the current players.

Delaney’s report reveals that he’s been in contact with his former teammate recently: “Solskjaer himself has been talking to Roy Keane. This is one other reason the Corkman gets so worked up as a pundit, on behalf of his friend.”

There is a lot of frustrations surrounding Old Trafford right now and the only way to help lift him is by returning to winning ways - starting on Saturday with a trip to Watford.

