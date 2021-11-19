Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Serie A is one of the most revered competitions in all of football.

No matter how much the Italian top-flight might undulate in quality and competition, supporters will always have a special reverence for a league that has produced so many memories over the years.

However, although Serie A has birthed so many incredible footballing eras, we're inclined to think that it's the glory days of the 1990s that hold the most amount of nostalgia for English fans.

Serie A's golden age

With 'Football Italia' running on Channel 4 between 1992 and 2002, football fans across the British isles were treated to an insight into some of the world's best players competing week in, week out.

From Zinedine Zidane to Ronaldo Nazario and Paolo Maldini to Marco van Basten, you could kick back on your sofa to watch footballing icons that we still adore today strutting their stuff in Italy.

And when you truly zoom out and look at that golden era for Italian football as a whole, you start to get an idea of just how remarkable the talent on display really was.

The finest players of the era

The powerhouse clubs of Milan were rubbing shoulders with a strong Juventus side, underrated Parma and Lazio outfits as well as fearsome competition from the likes of Fiorentina and AS Roma.

We could go on and on until we're blue in the face, but we're inclined to think that talkSPORT have rustled up one of the finest ways to celebrate a footballing era that so many people love.

In response to Fabio Cannavaro opining that 1990s Serie A is superior to the contemporary Premier League, they drew up the finest XI of players who featured for Italian sides during those glory years.

Best Serie A XI of the 1990s

The result? One of the most mouth-watering and nostalgia-packed XIs that we've ever stumbled across here at GIVEMESPORT and we'd be remiss not to bask in its greatness with you all.

Besides, the line-up is so astonishing that Cannavaro himself, as well as Francesco Totti and Alessandro Del Piero, are forced to settle for a place on the bench, so be sure to check it out below:

Oh mama. Can you just imagine that lot playing together? It doesn't bear thinking about.

An astonishing line-up of legends

Now, obviously, there are going to be some points of contention because, let's face it, Totti should be playing ahead of Paul Gascoigne everyday of the week if we're talking about performances in Italy.

However, that's not really the point because for our money, the XI is a first-class exercise in looking over one's shoulder to the glory days of a footballing era for which so many have such fondness.

Did Gascoigne set the world alright at Lazio? No, no he didn't, but that doesn't make it any less class to remember the time that he shared a league with Maldini, Robert Baggio and so many more.

Now, off to find a time machine on the Facebook market place...

