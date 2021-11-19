Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Anthony Joshua is on a mission back from a low ebb currently.

The man from Watford was, in truth, outclassed by Oleksandr Usyk and so he will have to come back punching quite literally, as he did in the rematch with Andy Ruiz Jnr.

Focussing more on AJ’s life outside of the ropes and with every fight he has accumulated an increasingly staggering amount of wealth.

In 2019 alone, his fight income was a mouth-watering £57.4 million, a fee that we can only dream of.

"Being a millionaire is good but you have to set your sights higher," Joshua said, when he adjusted his original goal, bumping it up to billionaire status.

The pandemic of course had a major impact on everyone across the world and no less in the world of sport. Amateur sports in particular were struggling to survive, something which struck a cord with AJ given his roots.

The former World Heavyweight Champion gave a lot back to where he came from and in general, he put his hand in his pocket to keep local boxing outlets afloat amidst the havoc.

That being said, the recent focus has been surrounding his wealth retention. From Lucozade to Under Armour, he is sponsored by some major companies and so this is reflected in his financial status.

"The sponsorship and endorsements division turnover has increased by 28 per cent from 2020 to 2021," per a report in The Sun.

AJ is one of the most marketable athletes in the world at the moment, his story and his lifestyle are inspiring and so many companies are clearly keen to work with him.

His company, Sparta Promotions, which is responsible for a large part of his wealth, had their reserves hit £98 million.

On top of that, "the group is currently undertaking research and development to improve its bout income and sponsorship income from the provision of the fighter’s professional boxing services and image rights."

They clearly aren’t going to stop anytime soon with AJ at the fore.

